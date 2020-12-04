You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Friday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars
Astrograph

Friday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Use your intelligence and common sense when dealing with persuasive individuals. You have plenty to gain this year if you are smart, articulate and dare to follow your heart. Make this a year to remember, and be proud of your achievements.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Home improvements will turn out well and set the stage for family fun. Turn uncertainty into confidence, and make decisions that will bring you the joy and happiness you deserve.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- An emotional incident will surface if you are insensitive. Listen to what's being said, and be mindful of the way others feel. A change you make will change the way you are treated.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- You can improve your position, status and reputation if you take charge and go after your goals. Set up interviews, offer proposals and use your persuasive charm to capture attention.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Avoid persuasive situations and people. Look out for your interests, and be secretive regarding your plans. Someone will offer unreliable information that will cause uncertainty and confusion. Protect your money, possessions and passwords.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Don't stop when there is so much you can do to make things better. Figure out the best way to use your skills, knowledge and wherewithal to help you bring about the changes that will make you happy.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- You may have a plan in place, but uncertainty will set in if emotional issues prevail. Take care of unfinished business before you move forward. Discuss options and be clear about where you stand.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- You'll have a better chance of getting your way if you are honest about your feelings and plans. Handle partnerships with care, and offer a straightforward approach to finding solutions.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Spend more time cleaning up unfinished business and less time letting what's going on around you get you down. Focus on personal gains, a healthy lifestyle and easing stress.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Take the initiative to get things done. Speak up and be heard. A leadership role can be yours. Be creative and respond to opposition with solutions, not with anger.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Be mindful of those you live with, but don't let them get away with something that isn't right. Handle matters diplomatically. A positive change to a meaningful relationship will unfold.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Gather facts that will help you make an informed decision. Check with experts, friends, family and peers, and consider what will serve you best. Welcome a partnership with a like-minded soul.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Look for a way to get things done without interference. A unique plan will strike an emotional chord with you and encourage you to do things differently. Verify information before you begin something.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Edward J. Murray, III
Obituaries

Edward J. Murray, III

  • Updated

On November 23rd, 2020, Edward J. Murray III passed peacefully in “his” room at Marian Medical Center surrounded by his family after a tough b…

Obituaries

Sue Noble

“When I saw you I fell in Love, and you smiled because you knew”. After a long brave fight my beloved Sue passed away on November 21, 2020.

Obituaries

David Peter Bourbon III

David Peter Bourbon III, 25, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away November 28, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman…

Amparo Castellanos
Obituaries

Amparo Castellanos

Amparo Castellanos, 97, Of Santa Maria, CA was called home by our lord on November 24th, 2020, surrounded by her family.

Obituaries

Rick Lee Renfrow

Rick Lee Renfrow, 63, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away November 28, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortua…

Obituaries

Donald Gabriel Morales

Donald Gabriel Morales, 30, resident of Orcutt, CA passed away November 29, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortu…

Obituaries

AmyJ. Estrada

Amy J. Estrada, 52, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away November 20, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary…

Mary "Sissy" Souza
Obituaries

Mary "Sissy" Souza

Mary “Sissy” Souza was born August 15, 1919 in Oso Flaco, CA and passed away peacefully November 23, 2020 in Guadalupe, CA at the age of 101.

Pauline Frances Lownes Novo
Obituaries

Pauline Frances Lownes Novo

Pauline Frances Lownes Novo, a lifelong resident of the Santa Maria Valley, passed away peacefully on November 18, 2020, at the age of 100. Pa…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News