Friday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars
Friday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Take the initiative to update your skills, knowledge and technology this year. The more you have to offer, the better. Don't limit what you can do. The information you receive on your quest for a better future will be enlightening and life-altering.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Don't dismiss a change before you check it out. A steady pace and an open mind will help you gain confidence as well as support. Be open-minded when confronted with dissent or new ideas.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- A change of pace will be revitalizing. Make plans with someone who puts a smile on your face. A kind gesture will make a difference to someone going through a hard time.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Refuse to let anyone prevent you from concentrating on what's important. An opportunity to make changes at home that will boost your productivity should be put in motion.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- How you help others will affect what you get in return. Being cooperative will give you leverage when you want to bring about change. Don't labor over the impossible.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Learn something new. An open mind and a desire to make a difference will help you let go of the past. Don't let an emotional matter stop you from making progress.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Keep your emotions under control. Look for personal opportunities that will help you update your attitude, image or lifestyle. Romance is encouraged.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Pay attention to how much you spend, eat or take on physically. Moderation will be essential. Aim to look and feel your best, and you will find it easier to resist temptation.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- If you have ulterior motives for helping someone, you will be disappointed with the results. Put greater emphasis on using your imagination and delving into creative projects.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Be careful how you handle sensitive issues. Someone close to you will be easily hurt if you are too vocal about your feelings. Treat personal matters with kindness and consideration.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- An emotional incident will lead to a change of heart. A personal change will be the pick-me-up you need to improve your attitude. Romance is in the stars.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Keep busy in order to avoid trouble. If you stretch the truth, someone who knows the facts will be eager to question you. Avoid temptation and untrustworthy people. Be kind to yourself.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Don't act in haste. Look for solutions and do whatever is necessary to make things better. Anger is not the answer if you want to resolve a problem.

