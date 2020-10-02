Friday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Protect your home, meaningful relationships and reputation. Concentrate on doing the right thing and associating with people who bring out the best in you. Distance yourself from those who encourage indulgent behavior. Follow your heart, and stand up for your beliefs.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Remain calm to avoid getting into a battle with a loved one. Put your energy into something that will bring concrete results. Focus on love, partnerships and doing what's best.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Take care of business. Leave nothing unfinished or open to criticism. Consider making a domestic change that will give you greater freedom. If you touch base with friends and relatives, you'll acquire valuable information.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- You may want to party, but before you do, consider the consequences. You can have fun without jeopardizing your health or reputation. Personal growth and romance are favored.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Don't let the little things annoy you. Keep your emotions tucked away, listen carefully and go about your business. Be practical and use your intelligence to get ahead.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- A partnership will interest you. Put together a must-have list before you negotiate. You may not get everything you want, but you will get the essentials if you are ready to barter.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Changes to how you handle your money, investments and important relationships will have major repercussions. Use charm and offer incentives to gain the support you require to reach your goal.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Don't get upset; get moving. Channel your energy into something constructive. Avoid letting anyone goad you into a spat that will waste time and cause stress. Concentrate on personal growth, not on changing others.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Look at every situation thoroughly before you make a move. Some underhandedness will prevail if you let others take control. Personal improvements will bring the highest reward. Romance is in the stars and will enhance your life.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Get to the bottom of any situation that has left you feeling uncertain. Ask questions, be direct and don't settle for secondhand information. Benevolence will pay off.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- An unexpected change will occur if you let your anger or stubbornness lead to a battle with a loved one. Take a step back and do your best to understand what others are going through before you take action.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Follow your heart. If you give someone an inch, they will take a mile. Put more emphasis on what's important to you and how to go about getting your way. Romance is favored.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- How you handle your money will determine how much cash you have for entertainment and luxury purchases. Practical spending and investments will be necessary if you want to improve your lifestyle. Focus on what's important to you.
