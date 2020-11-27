You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Friday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars
Astrograph

Friday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Pay attention to detail, and be prepared to make adjustments as you move forward this year. You'll have plenty of chances to gain ground if you are receptive to trying something new without discarding something you still need. Balance and integrity will play roles in your progress this year.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Stay close to home, and make yourself comfortable. Move things around to give yourself the space you need to pursue a project you want to start. Keep your intentions secret.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Take an interest in home and family. An open dialogue will give you a better understanding of what others want and how best to maintain balance in meaningful relationships. Romance is featured.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Structure your time carefully. Look for ways to use your attributes to help you get ahead. Your efforts will not go unnoticed. Don't let a last-minute change upset you. Go with the flow.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- How you express yourself will make an impression on someone who can help you. A unique idea or plan will encourage you to update your skills. Romance is favored.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Look at your finances and sort out what it's going to cost to get what you want. An investment will change the way you live. Don't give in to uncertainty. Do your research.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Dive into something that excites you. Take a look at how you can exploit a situation to improve your position, status or reputation. A meaningful relationship can help you get what you want.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Evaluate your relationships, and consider who is right for you. Information you receive will push you to update personal documents and to prepare for upcoming changes.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Promote what you intend to do, and stand by your word. Forge better relationships with people who share your objectives. A romantic gesture will bring you closer to a loved one.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Don't feel that you must change how you do things just because someone else does; be yourself and do what feels right. Don't let anyone confuse or mislead you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- The information you pick up will verify something that you expected all along. Put the changes you want to make in motion, and start a dialogue with a loved one. Romance is favored.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Finish what you start. If you leave something undone, you'll have to answer for any delays. Don't put pressure on others or bend to someone's whims. Make plans to do something healthy.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- You'll have plenty on your mind. Don't confuse yourself by trying to do everything at once. Structure your day to maximize productivity. Plan something special for you and a loved one.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Edward J. Murray, III
Obituaries

Edward J. Murray, III

  • Updated

On November 23rd, 2020, Edward J. Murray III passed peacefully in “his” room at Marian Medical Center surrounded by his family after a tough b…

Obituaries

Edward Joseph Murray III

Edward Joseph Murray III, 76, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away November 23, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffma…

James Marion Talbott
Obituaries

James Marion Talbott

Au 'we, Haulelau is upon us. With a broken heart I announce the passing of my beloved husband, Jim Talbott, on November 7, 2020.

Lorrie Ann Toles
Obituaries

Lorrie Ann Toles

On Thursday, November 19, 2020 Lorrie Ann Toles passed on peacefully with her Dad and sister at her side. Lorrie was born and raised in Santa …

Fred Miles Sweeney
Obituaries

Fred Miles Sweeney

Fred Sweeney for many years known as the “King of Bar-B-Que of San Luis Obispo County” passed from this life on November 11, 2020 with his fam…

Obituaries

Debra C. Stahl

Debra C. Stahl, 67, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away November 17, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary…

Obituaries

AmyJ. Estrada

Amy J. Estrada, 52, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away November 20, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary…

Obituaries

Mark David Ujano

Mark David Ujano, 54, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away November 22, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortua…

Obituaries

Pauline Novo

Pauline Novo, 100, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away November 18, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary,…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News