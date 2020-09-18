You have permission to edit this article.
Friday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars
Astrograph

Stick to your game plan this year, and don't look back. Making a move that will add to your comfort and peace of mind will help you build a strong base on which for your life as you move forward. Your experience will pay off.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- If you mix business with pleasure, you'll improve your work relationships. Being a good listener will put you in a favorable position for advancement. Use your knowledge wisely.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Check your emotions at the door when dealing with domestic matters. Expect to face uncertainty and opposition, but don't let that deter you from using your powers to get your way.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Pay closer attention to your health and emotional well-being. Stop procrastinating when it comes to personal paperwork you've let linger too long. A push for change is in your best interest.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Connect with your colleagues. Mix business with pleasure, and get to know your peers better. A commitment to a loved one will lead to long-term plans and greater happiness.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Watch what you say. If you reveal your opinions, likes and dislikes, it will give someone the upper hand. Take in information rather than dish it out. Knowledge is power.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Contracts, agreements and prospects require your attention. Make adjustments to protect your interests and future. Romance and commitment will help seal a deal.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Call in favors, offer help and align yourself with people you feel comfortable working alongside. A change of methods will help determine who is the best fit to assist you on a project.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Pay attention to how you present yourself. Show interest in what others do, and you will gain an ally as well as respect. Get help if you need it.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Keep life simple; if you try to do too much, you will lose sight of your goal. Enlist the help people you know you can trust, and you will accomplish what you set out to do.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Learn from experience and watch your back. Don't expect others to come through for you or to take on your burdens. Moderation is encouraged.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- An incident will lead to an inability to agree with someone close to you. Joint ventures will not unfold the way you want them to. Reconsider your priorities.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Spend more time taking care of personal and family matters. If you have a heart-to-heart talk with a friend or relative, you will be able to sort out any differences you face. Love and romance are featured and will enhance your life.

