Friday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

It's your turn to make a move. Size up what's happening around you, and consider what will make you happy. Put the past behind you, and get ready to make decisions that will change your life, direction or the way you live. Make decisions based on your needs, and walk away from situations that cause insecurity. Choose intelligence over brawn.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- You are in the driver's seat. Don't waste time, and leave nothing to chance. Say what's on your mind and see who is with you and who isn't. Success is within reach.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Don't make a premature decision. Reflect on the past to come up with solutions and make better decisions. A change will turn out better than anticipated. Be patient.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Your intuition won't let you down, but someone close to you will. Be careful what you say and how you treat friends and relatives. It's essential to be up-front and to look out for your interests.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Don't feel pressured to do something you think is unsafe or might put someone you love at a disadvantage. Be the voice of reason, and you'll get the backing you need to carry out your plans.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Keep things safe and straightforward. Look out for those who need help. Use your intelligence to overcome situations that are causing uncertainty or divisiveness. Don't give up or give in.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Communication will help clear up nettlesome issues. Let loved ones know how much you care. Stick to the rules, and dismiss anyone who plans to do otherwise. Romance is in the stars.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- You are overdue for a change. Consider your options, and discuss your plans with those who will be affected by your decisions. You'll be surprised by the support offered to you.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Emotions will spin out of control if you don't share the same opinions as a friend or relative. Don't overreact or send the wrong message. When tempers flare, it's good idea to back down.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- You'll be offered information that will change the way you think and do things. A change of plans will help you make a decision that will keep you out of harm's way.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Anger won't solve problems that arise due to family dynamics. Try to see every angle of a situation, and don't pick sides. Relax, and pay more attention to a loved one.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Uncertainty will prevail this festive season. Listen to the powers that be and do what's right, not what others want you to do. A decision someone makes will change things. Follow your heart.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Don't be tricked into doing something you shouldn't. Someone will lead you astray if you don't stand up for yourself. Make a point to reconnect with someone from your past via social media.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!