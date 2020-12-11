You have permission to edit this article.
Friday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars
Astrograph

Friday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Listen to what others say, and assess the pros and cons. Search for what feels comfortable, and take steps that ensure a better future. Refuse to let your emotions override practicality. The research will put your mind at ease and encourage you to make good decisions.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Take the initiative. Invest time and energy into setting up a routine that helps you continue to strive for positive goals, better relationships and a brighter future.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- A change to how you handle your finances, health or legal matters may not turn out as anticipated. Don't believe everything someone tells you. Be resourceful, and leave nothing to chance.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- If you want to make a change, update your resume to suit the current job market. Be bold, and discuss your ideas and concerns. Don't take a risk with your health.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Be careful who you share your ideas or beliefs with to avoid a situation that will put you in a vulnerable position. Focus on how you can make a difference, not a disturbance.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Don't let uncertainty get you down; initiate what you want to do wholeheartedly, and don't look back. It's time to take control and bring about the changes that will lead to a better future.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Emotional spending will turn out to be costly. Size up what's reasonable, and look for practical ways to reach your goal. You can accomplish plenty if you take the steps necessary to ensure success.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Set your sights on a reasonable goal. Take a look at what others are doing, and ask experts for advice when in doubt. Make decisions based on facts, not emotions or peer pressure.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Fix up your surroundings to accommodate your lifestyle. A unique joint venture will turn out to be lucrative as well as give you an emotional boost. Romance is favored.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Keep your emotions in check when dealing with sensitive issues. Say less, and listen to complaints and criticism earnestly. The information you receive will help you make positive changes.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- A change to your environment or surroundings will help you realize what you want. Sum up your alternatives, and take steps to improve your life. Don't dismiss an opportunity.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Living in the past will be your demise. Focus on moving forward. Discuss your plans with someone close to you. A common goal will promote a better connection with someone you love.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Look for alternative routes that will help you channel your skills and energy into something more suitable. Use your imagination. Romance is featured.

