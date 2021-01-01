You have permission to edit this article.
Friday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars
Happiness is about living in the moment and recognizing what you have. Embrace life with an open heart. Use your intellect to improve your life and the world around you. Put your energy to good use, not toward bickering about things you cannot change.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Don't get bogged down with emotional nonsense, arguing and trying to change others. Choose to be grateful for what you have and responsible for who you are and what you want to achieve.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Live your dream, not someone else's. Set your own pace, and take the steps that will help you live life your way. Opportunity is within reach; it's up to you to take.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Don't count on hearsay or promises. Get what you want in writing before you get involved in something that has underlying implications. Honesty and integrity matter.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Tunnel vision, coupled with muscle and discipline, will get you headed in the right direction. A change to the way you live will prompt closer ties to someone you love.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- It's lovely to dream, but realism and intelligence will keep you out of trouble. Refuse to let emotions interfere with common sense. You have another 364 days to get things done.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Broaden your horizons, gather information and prepare to make the changes that will ensure your happiness. Pay more attention, nurture meaningful relationships and let go of what isn't working.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- If you act in haste, you will cause an emotional situation to escalate and ruin your plans. Enjoy the day. Relax, rejuvenate and pay attention to those you love.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Make decisions that have positive impacts on the way you look and feel. Engage in talks that will encourage personal growth, monetary gains and long-term opportunities.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- It may be the beginning of a new year, but proceeding with caution will help ward off starting on the wrong foot. Don't give in to persuasive manipulation.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- You can make adjustments if you are willing to do the work yourself. Don't get into a dispute with a close friend or relative. It won't be worth the aggravation. Romance is favored.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- When something doesn't add up, know enough to back away. Work with what you have instead of taking a chance on something unfamiliar and risky. Trust your intelligence, not your emotions.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Personal improvements look promising, and love and romance are on the rise. A passionate approach to life, love and happiness will push you in a favorable direction.

