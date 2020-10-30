Friday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Consider every detail before you make a move. You may be eager to get on with your life, but obstacles will continue to plague you until you take care of unfinished business. It may be a slow process, but once you let go of the past, it will be much easier to pursue your goals.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Scrutinize secondhand information. A premature move will lead to unexpected difficulties if you rely on others to do things for you. Take control of what's happening around you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Doing home improvements, having meaningful discussions, making plans with a loved one or interviewing for a position that intrigues you is favored. Romance is on the rise.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- An emotional setback may be daunting, but it will help uncover problems that need to be resolved. A truthful conversation will reveal what's possible.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Consider what you do for a living and how you would like to spend your time. The gap may not be as big as you think. Check out educational resources to improve your life.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Look for new ways to use your skills and expertise. You are overdue for a change that will help you let go of the past and fast-forward into something exciting.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- An offer is only useful if it suits your needs. Refuse to get involved in something that will benefit someone else more than it will help you. Speak up, but don't let anger take the reins.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Expand your knowledge, interests and goals. Make sure you and a partner are on the same page before you agree to something long-term. Someone will offer an inflated point of view. Research the possibilities before getting involved.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- A personal pick-me-up will boost your mood. Physical fitness, a new look or additional skills will encourage you to head in a new and exciting direction. A romantic encounter is favored.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Do what's best for everyone. Refuse to get into a scuffle with someone negative or controlling. Do your own thing if you don't like what someone asks you to do.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Control your emotions. Back away from unstable situations. Create happiness, and peace of mind will follow. Work on the projects that are important to you.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- A change of plans will work in your favor. The information that comes your way will help you slide into situations with ease and put you in an excellent position to negotiate.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Don't take on responsibilities that don't belong to you. Put your time and energy into an important relationship. Ease stress to improve your health. Do things that make you happy.
