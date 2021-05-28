Stay on top of your spending habits this year. Look for alternative ways to bring in cash. Physical action will help you get things done. Listen to reason, verify facts and don't rely on someone to do things for you. Indecisiveness is a red flag. Back away from questionable situations. Be direct and personable.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Take care of your responsibilities. If you let someone do things for you, disappointment will follow. Keep your plans and budget reasonable. Take responsibility for your actions and words.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Don't jump to conclusions. Go directly to the source and get information in writing. Your meticulous nature will keep you ahead of the competition. An open mind will be necessary.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- A steady pace and a curious mind will help you distinguish between what's authentic and what isn't. Keep your wits about you to ensure no one takes advantage of your kindness or generosity.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- You'll accomplish the most if you find yourself a quiet cubbyhole where you can focus without interruptions. It's OK to distance yourself from drama and people who insist on making life difficult.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Channel your emotional energy into something constructive. Idle time will lead to an unnecessary argument. Bide your time and think matters through. Focus will be difficult, but worth the effort.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Let go of sentimentality. A minimalist approach will lead you to peace of mind and the opportunity to achieve your goals. Stop spinning your wheels and start making things happen.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Common sense will be your saving grace. If you let someone pressure or tempt you into something outlandish, you will have regrets. Change what's necessary, and believe only what's verified.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Share your thoughts and feelings, and make decisions in conjunction with people you love. The changes you make will bring you closer to the lifestyle you want.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Uncertainty is the enemy. Use your ingenuity and do the research necessary to help you gain perspective regarding something you want to pursue. A positive domestic change is featured.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Look at every angle of a situation before you make a decision. Listen to your inner voice, not to someone filling your head with unrealistic pursuits. If you want to make a change, do it on your own.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Look at the big picture before trying something new. Having a good sense of what you want and what's available will help you choose a path that leads to victory. Think and work hard.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Don't cross boundaries. An unnecessary change will leave you second-guessing your next move. Do what you can without compromising your beliefs, integrity or financial budget. Stick to what you know.