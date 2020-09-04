You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Friday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars
Astrograph

Friday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Take care of money matters this year. Refuse to take to bail out someone from a tight spot. Don't meddle in business that is not your own. Positive change is heading your way. Stay focused on what makes you happy and what you want most.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Don't make promises you cannot keep. Concentrate on making changes that will bring you peace of mind and improve your life. Strive to keep the peace without sacrificing your own goals.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Look over personal papers, and update anything in need of it. A change that will lower your expenses will put your mind at ease. Take better care of your health and physical well-being.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- A change will be good for your morale. Think about who you like to spend time with and the activities that bring you the most joy. Be honest with yourself as well as others regarding your needs.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Take on projects that will help cut your overhead or improve your home. Refuse to get caught in someone else's plans instead of focusing on what you want to happen.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Think twice before you engage in an emotional battle with a loved one. Listen, be patient and try to find a workable solution. Getting along will be far less stressful in the end.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Put your heart into whatever you do. Focus on making money and handling your finances properly. Don't give in to temptation or someone playing games with you. Take extra precautions when in public.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Be careful what you agree to when asked for help. Make suggestions rather than donating your time or cash. Spend more time with a loved one who brings out the best in you.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Being argumentative or pushy won't help you get your way. Be helpful, understanding and willing to work with others. Take care of your health and physical well-being. Avoid risk.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Plan carefully. Adhere to a budget, and don't promise more than you can deliver. Don't let yourself get caught in something that may be harmful to you emotionally or physically. Avoid arguments.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Strive to get things done on time. Consider what you want and how to go about getting it without taking a risk. Patience and truth will be required if you want to avoid uncertainty.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Keep your emotions in check. If you overreact or take on too much, you'll regret it. Making home improvements and dealing with contracts and personal finances will improve your life.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Keep an open mind and learn from experience. Be willing to do the work yourself to achieve your objective. If you rely on someone or you follow instead of lead, you will have to backtrack.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Robert Torres
Obituaries

Robert Torres

Robert Torres a long time Santa Maria resident passed away at home Wednesday, August 19th at the age of 92 surrounded by his loving family. Bo…

Roman Lee Herrera
Obituaries

Roman Lee Herrera

The Family of Roman Lee Herrera of Guadalupe, CA is saddened to announce on August 26, 2020 at the age of 34 has passed. He was born in Santa …

Obituaries

David Yanez

On August 25th 2020 David Yanez died peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 16 yea…

Patsy Enriquez
Obituaries

Patsy Enriquez

Beloved Mother, Nana, Daughter, Sister, Aunt, Cousin and Friend to all who resided in Santa Maria, CA. Patsy went suddenly to be with the lord…

Alicia Galaites
Obituaries

Alicia Galaites

  • Updated

Alicia Galaites, 74, died on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at her home in Santa Maria, CA surrounded by family.

James A. Enos
Obituaries

James A. Enos

On July 29, 2020, James A. Enos passed peacefully and joined his beloved wife, Eldora. Jim or Jimmy, as he was known by many, was 80 years old.

Patricia Gertrude Gantt
Obituaries

Patricia Gertrude Gantt

Patricia Gertrude Gantt passed away peacefully August 25th, 2020 at her home in Santa Maria with her daughter, Michele, by her side. She was b…

Obituaries

Roman Lee Herrera

Roman Lee Herrera, 34, resident of Guadalupe, CA passed away August 26, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary,…

John (Jack) P. O'Keefe
Obituaries

John (Jack) P. O'Keefe

  • Updated

Jack O 'Keefe, 86, passed away peacefully on August 21st, 2020. He was born in Huron, South Dakota in 1934. Jack moved with his family to Los …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News