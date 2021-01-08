You have permission to edit this article.
Friday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars
Friday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Opportunities are heading your way. Concentrate on professional gains, investment opportunities and finding new ways to use your skills. A personal relationship will undergo a positive change that will make your life more manageable.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Consider what will make you happy, and head in that direction. You are the master of your destiny. Put your energy where it counts, and you'll discover what you can accomplish all by yourself.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Consider what you do well and enjoy, and turn it into a profitable venture. Take the initiative; refuse to let obstacles stand in your way.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Use your connections to help you put your plan in motion. Your ability to articulate what you want to do with enthusiasm and flair will win you success. A partnership looks promising.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Keep your life simple. Refuse to let outside influences interfere with your plans. Look at the possibilities, and consider what you have time to pursue. Discipline and intelligence are necessary.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- When uncertainty sets in, take a step back. There is no point in taking a risk. Channel your energy into personal growth, physical fitness and self-improvement. Romance is on the rise.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Research, ask questions, check facts and take things slowly. Time is on your side. A partnership will interest you, but don't get involved in a joint financial venture.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Explore new possibilities. Don't shy away from joining forces with someone who can contribute to your plans. Don't make an unnecessary fuss. Romance is encouraged.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- A change someone makes will take you by surprise. Be hesitant to participate if you have any doubts. Taking a conservative approach will end up being to your advantage.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Make self-improvement a priority. Set up a workout space or find a spot to work on a hobby. Use your imagination and intelligence to get ahead. Romance is on the rise.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Refuse to let anyone push you around. Stand up for your rights and proceed with your plans. An opportunity to make an adjustment at home that will encourage peace is encouraged.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- You'll be anxious to make a move. Consider the pros and cons. If you act too quickly, you will overlook an important detail. Let your intuition guide you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- An unusual set of circumstances surrounding a friend or relative will put you in a position of power. Do what's right; handle matters reasonably. Romance is on the rise.

