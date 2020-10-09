You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Friday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars
Astrograph

Friday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Tell it like it is. Don't mince words or sidestep issues you need to address. Let your creative imagination take charge, and be innovative as you move into unfamiliar territory. Keep your life simple and focused, and stay in control.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Play to win, don't back down, be direct and head in the direction that will bring the biggest reward. Concentrate on getting ahead instead of wasting your time following someone else.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Slow down and do things right the first time. A difficult conversation will reveal valuable information. Romance is on the rise and will enhance your life.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- A friend or relative will disappoint you. Don't lend or borrow money or possessions. Get active and stay fit. A favor granted will help you resolve a debt.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- A disagreement with someone who has a difference of opinion will lead to emotional stress. Keep the peace with a friend or relative. Be fair, flexible and levelheaded.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- A problem will fester if you aren't open about your feelings. You may not like a recent change, but it will be beneficial in the end. Avoid joint ventures.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Send a message. Make changes that will allow you the freedom to do as you please. Follow through on your promises and keep your commitments. Romance is featured.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Think before taking on something that isn't your responsibility. Frustration and anger will weigh you down. Focus on nurturing positive relationships and projects that will help you grow personally and professionally.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- You don't have to stand alone. Discuss your objectives with a friend, relative or loved one to come up with a workable plan. Love is featured and romance is encouraged.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Assess your life, immediate prospects and ultimate goals. It's essential to have a plan in place before you make a move. Take care of your health and emotional well-being.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Say what's on your mind, but do so with compassion, understanding and a willingness to compromise. Flexibility will buy you time to put what you want in place and encourage you to make decisions that are beneficial for all.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Let your actions speak for you. Anger will stand between you and what you want to achieve. Focus on getting things done, taking care of responsibilities and following through with your plans.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Call in favors, show appreciation and make changes that will encourage better personal relationships. Physical improvements will fetch compliments, build confidence and give you the push you need to make a romantic move.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jessica Ann Simmons
Obituaries

Jessica Ann Simmons

Beloved Jessica passed away at home in Orcutt on October 1st, 2020 at the age of 41 years. She is survived by her mother Julie Anne Weakley, h…

Obituaries

Butch Garcia

Butch Garcia, 51, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away October 2, 2020, Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Cr…

Obituaries

Roberto Cervantes Sanchez

Mr. Sanchez, who endured diabetes, was a Mexican-born business owner who established himself as a longtime mechanic, tinkerer, and an affable …

Obituaries

Daniel E. Deleon, Jr.

Daniel E. Deleon, Jr., 42, resident of Guadalupe, CA passed away October 2, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortu…

Alidia Reyes
Obituaries

Alidia Reyes

  • Updated

The Reyes family has lost their Queen, Alidia Reyes, age 92, died in her home in Santa Maria Ca on September 28th, 2020 of natural causes. She…

James Austin Ryan
Obituaries

James Austin Ryan

TexJames Austin Ryan AKA Jim Ryan, 86, of Santa Maria, CA passed away at home on September 28, 2020. Jim was born July 21, 1934 in Santa Maria…

Obituaries

John Anthony Roffoni

John Anthony Roffoni, 84, resident of Pismo Beach, CA Passed away October 1, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mort…

Obituaries

Gordon D. "Hap" Sweet

Gordon D. “Hap” Sweet, 88, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away October 5, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mor…

Mike Lambert
Obituaries

Mike Lambert

Mike Lambert of Santa Maria, California passed away peacefully at home on September 19, 2020, at the young age of 67 years old. Mike was born …

Beverly Lynn Morones
Obituaries

Beverly Lynn Morones

Beverly Lynn Morones passed away on October 1, 2020, at the age of 68. She was loved by many. Beverly had a love for her pets which began at a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News