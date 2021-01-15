Friday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Protect what you've worked so hard to acquire. Tie up unfinished business, and consider what you want to do next. Have a plan in place, and it will be easier to avoid being distracted. Set new goals for the year. Make your objective clear to anyone who may try to jeopardize your ability to turn your plan into a reality.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Patience will pay off. Getting along with others will make your life easier, but don't let someone push you around. Allow others the chance to spout off, but don't lose sight of your plan and how you want to proceed.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Keep your eye on the ball. Don't give in to someone if it will prevent you from reaching your goal. Look at every angle of a situation before you take action.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- A physical change will fetch attention -- some favorable, some not so much. Be happy that you have the freedom to do what makes you feel good. Do what you see fit, and others will fall in line.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- You'll release stress and tension if you do something physical. A good workout will help you distance yourself from a situation that has left you feeling uncertain. Time is on your side.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Your enthusiastic attitude may not mix well with someone struggling to take care of responsibilities. If you take the pressure off others, you will get help in return. Personal growth is apparent.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Take a position of leadership. What you do to ease stress for others will be recognized and rewarded. Update your image, and spend more time exercising to ensure you remain healthy.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Look for the good in everything and everyone. How you see situations and others will make it easier for you to make better decisions. A unique partnership will head in an exciting direction.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Look for practical, convenient opportunities. If someone applies pressure or makes you feel uncomfortable, back away and move on to something else. Take it easy when possible.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Incorporate what you learn into your everyday life. Starting a hobby or signing up for a class will put you in touch with someone who enjoys the same things you do. Romance is apparent.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Take better care of yourself. Refuse to let someone push you around or put demands on you. Consider what makes you happy, and pursue people and activities that bring out the best in you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- A friend or relative will confuse you. Find out where you stand before you make a decision that can influence the dynamics of a relationship. Look for a unique way to use your living space.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Keep your thoughts to yourself. Something someone does or says will remind you of an incident you experienced a long time ago. Learn from the experience and watch your back.
