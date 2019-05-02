Spectacular experiments
Thousands of local children and youth will get the chance to deepen their knowledge of science with hands-on demonstrations and spectacular stage shows during Allan Hancock College’s annual Friday Night Science event May 3 from 6 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. in and around bldg. M on Hancock’s Santa Maria campus. The event, which draws more than 1,500 visitors each year, features dozens of interactive experiments, exhibits, and demonstrations created by Hancock students and faculty for children of all ages.
Friday Night Science is free and open to all ages. Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult at all times. For more information about Friday Night Science, visit www.hancockcollege.edu/fridaynightscience.