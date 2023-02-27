The Santa Maria campus of Santa Barbara Humane will be offering free spay and neuter services for cats starting March 1, in an attempt to avoid an increase in influx in kittens at area shelters that coincides with the arrival of spring. 

According to Santa Barbara Humane, 3.2 million cats enter animal shelters each year and a significant portion of those cats arrive at shelters during what is known to shelters and animal services agencies as "kitten season."

Local non-profit ResQcats provided a generous donation that allows Santa Barbara Humane to offer fee-waived feline spay and neuter surgeries, that are crucial to keeping the feline population under control because an unaltered female cat can give birth to as many as 180 kittens in her lifetime. 

0
0
0
0
0