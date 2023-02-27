The Santa Maria campus of Santa Barbara Humane will be offering free spay and neuter services for cats starting March 1, in an attempt to avoid an increase in influx in kittens at area shelters that coincides with the arrival of spring.
According to Santa Barbara Humane, 3.2 million cats enter animal shelters each year and a significant portion of those cats arrive at shelters during what is known to shelters and animal services agencies as "kitten season."
Local non-profit ResQcats provided a generous donation that allows Santa Barbara Humane to offer fee-waived feline spay and neuter surgeries, that are crucial to keeping the feline population under control because an unaltered female cat can give birth to as many as 180 kittens in her lifetime.
Dr. Katie Marrie, Santa Barbara Humane’s Chief Veterinary Officer, says that surgical sterilization can also help address some common feline behavioral problems. “In male cats, surgical sterilization helps decrease aggressive behavior and can help prevent certain unwanted behaviors like spraying, fighting, and roaming in search of a mate.”
According to Dr. Marrie, for female cats, spay surgeries can make a difference that the whole neighborhood can appreciate. “Anyone who has been around female cats that are in heat can attest to how noisy they can be," said Dr. Marrie. "Spaying your cat can prevent a whole lot of yowling!”
In 2022, Santa Barbara Humane provided 5,762 spay or neuter surgeries to cats, dogs, and rabbits in Santa Barbara County, typically costing $100 for female cats and $80 for male cats.
All visits to Santa Barbara Humane’s veterinary clinic, including those for free spay and neuter surgeries, are by appointment only. Appointments can be booked at sbhumane.org/clinic or by calling 805-964-4777 ext. 205.
As a 501(c)(3) non-profit, Santa Barbara Humane is the oldest animal welfare agency in Santa Barbara County, serving the community for over 135 years. The organization’s two campuses in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria provide low-cost veterinary care, affordable dog training, adoption, and socially-conscious sheltering for local animals, whether they are with a loving family or at the shelter waiting for a home of their own. Because Santa Barbara Humane does not receive any federal funding, it relies on donor support to help thousands of animals and families each year in Santa Barbara County.