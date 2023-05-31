Photos: 104 dogs rescued from Lompoc home, sent to local, statewide shelters

After Santa Barbara County officials impounded 104 dogs from a Lompoc home Thursday, animal services agencies across multiple counties offered to take in the pack of mainly Chihuahuas and prepare them for adoption into loving homes.

Santa Barbara County Animal Services employees became aware of the situation Thursday morning after receiving a call from the landlord of the Lompoc home, according to Angela Yates, county Animal Services director. The owner surrendered the Chihuahuas and Chihuahua mixes.