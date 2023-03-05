Warm and sunny weather is starting to return to the Central Coast, and the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks department has two upcoming free programs that will give local teens a chance to get out and enjoy some spring breezes and blooming vistas.
Next Saturday, March 11, participants will spend a morning on the boardwalk amongst the birds and bees as they hike the Oso Flaco Lake Trail. Registered hikers will meet at 8:30 a.m. at the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center, located at 600 South McClelland Street in Santa Maria, a be led by a docent through the trail educating attendees on the lake’s ecosystem.
During the last weekend of the month, on Saturday, March 25th, teens can enjoy a horseback trail ride along the Gaviota coast after meeting their group at the Maldonado Center at 9:00 a.m.