"Equal means equal" offers an unflinching look at how women are treated in the United States today. Examining both real-life stories and precedent-setting legal cases, director Kamala Lopez uncovers how outdated and discriminatory attitudes inform and influence seemingly disparate issues, from workplace harassment to domestic violence, rape and sexual assault to the foster care system, and the healthcare conglomerate to the judicial system.
Along the way, she reveals the inadequacy of present laws that claim to protect women, ultimately presenting a compelling and persuasive argument for the urgency of ratifying the Equal Rights Amendment. We will be joined by Catherine Swysen, president of the Santa Barbara Women’s Political Committee and Gloria Soto of Planned Parenthood, for a discussion following the film.
This film is co-sponsored by Santa Ynez Valley Community Action Alliance, Planned Parenthood, Santa Barbara Women’s Political Committee, and made possible in part, through funding from the Santa Barbara Gives! Project.
Doors open at 6 p.m., film begins at 7 p.m. on Nov. 8 at Standing Sun Winery, located at 92 2nd Street, Buellton. Tacos and wine for purchase.