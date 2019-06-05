{{featured_button_text}}
Two Bike Kitchen clinics

Love bikes, but don’t know the first thing about fixing them?

Don't miss this free bike clinic at the Santa Maria Library’s Lavagnino Plaza, from 3 to 5 p.m. on Friday, June 14, and Friday, June 28.

Free bike clinics will be offered at the Library through August — patrons can bring in their bicycles and a representative from Bici Centro Santa Maria, will be on-hand to assist in learning how to repair and maintain the bicycle. Tools and consumables will be provided free of charge during the bicycle clinics.

The event is supported in whole or part by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services.

Contact (805) 925-0994, ext. 8562 for more information.

