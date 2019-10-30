To share in the diversity of Chumash tribes, the ongoing traditions of the indigenous peoples of this region, and the cultural preservation efforts of future generations, four local Chumash tribes will co-host a free community event called "Supak’a."
Held at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, the day of traditional Chumash activities and educational opportunities for the community will feature cultural singing, dancing, storytelling, basket weaving demonstrations, crafts, games and more.
Involved in the gathering are four Chumash tribes from around the Tri-Counties area: the Barbareño Band of Chumash Indians, Barbareño/Ventureño Band of Mission Indians, Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, and yak tityu tityu yak tiłhini Northern Chumash Tribe of San Luis Obispo County and region.
According to the California Indian Advisory Council, Supak’a gives tribal communities the opportunity to briefly expose and provide a greater understanding of who they are culturally and what values they hold true.
The event also creates partnerships with neighboring entities to enhance the experience for all, according to the council.
You have free articles remaining.
Support for the event is provided by the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation and the City of Santa Barbara.
Members of the public can experience California-style Native American singing and dancing Saturday at the 13th annual Chumash Culture Day, which is free and open to all ages.
A colorful confectionery masterpiece — the pink purse crafted from hardened, sweet dark chocolate and airbrushed with pink, glittery glaze — s…
The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians recently extended a helping hand to another tribe by donating a Type 3 fire engine to the Cahuilla Band…