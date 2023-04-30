The spring and summer months can fill the heart and soul with artistic inspiration and drive. However, sometimes those fall and winter fingers can get in the way.
This May, teens in grades 7 through 12 will have the chance to warm up their artistic hands, fingers and minds at multiple art clinics being held at the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center art studio.
Registered attendees can create works of art for their mother figures during the Amayzing Art series, occurring Wednesdays in May, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Each Saturday from 3 to 5 p.m., fans of the Star Wars anthology are invited to create cosmic craft projects related to the epic space opera.
Additionally, a free drop-in series named Thrifty Thursdays will focus on using upcycled materials for creative expression. Also, for a little more self-driven artwork, teens are invited to to bring their imagination to life in the fully-stocked art studio during the Freestyle Fridays drop-in series.
Pre-registration is not required for these two series occurring from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. through the end of the summer break.
The Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center is a safe and supervised setting where teens engage in recreational activities. Its amenities include an arcade, an art studio, basketball courts, a computer lab, a fitness center, a movie room, musical instruments and a photo booth.
It is also the hub for many programs, including Girls Night In, Teen Treks, Teen Trails, the Great Mystery Series and leadership clubs, such as Full STEAM Ahead and Key Club. Membership is free for teens ages 12 through 18 and attending grades 7 through 12.
Questions about these programs, or other department events may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951 ext. 2260.
The Maldonado Community Youth Center, and the art studio, are located at 600 South McClelland Street in Santa Maria.