The spring and summer months can fill the heart and soul with artistic inspiration and drive. However, sometimes those fall and winter fingers can get in the way. 

This May, teens in grades 7 through 12 will have the chance to warm up their artistic hands, fingers and minds at multiple art clinics being held at the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center art studio. 

Registered attendees can create works of art for their mother figures during the Amayzing Art series, occurring Wednesdays in May, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

