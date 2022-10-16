Forage Florals of Santa Ynez invites locals to celebrate their loved ones during Dia De Los Muertos, a Mexican holiday traditionally held Nov. 1 and 2 to honor the memory of deceased family and friends.
The flower shop, located at 1095 Meadowvale Rd. in Santa Ynez, will host a Día de los Muertos celebration Friday, Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a 10-foot altar (ofrenda) fit for the community.
“Our ofrenda is meant to bring our community together with cheerful love and honor for our dearest departed,” said shop owner Jill Redman.