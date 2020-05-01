Food Bank Emergency Food distribution sites for northern Santa Barbara County

Village Chapel, 3915 Constellation Road; Tuesdays from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Drive-Thru and Walk-In

FSA Dorothy Jackson Resource Center, 646 N.H Street; Monday, Wednesday, Friday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Walk-in

Village Chapel, 3915 Constellation Road; Last Friday of month at 3 p.m.; Drive-thru and Walk-In

Lompoc High School, 515 W. College Avenue; Last Saturday of month at 8:30 a.m.; Drive-thru

Catholic Charities, 352 N. 2nd Street; Monday - Friday from 10-11:45 a.m. and 12:30-2 p.m. (Pre-bagged food is put in cart and pushed out to their car. Basket is disinfected.)

Santa Rita Village, 926 W. Apricot Avenue; 4th Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.; Walk in

Los Alamos

Los Alamos Senior Center, 690 Bell Street; Every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Walk-In only

Los Alamos Senior Center, 690 Bell Street; 2nd Wednesday at 3 p.m. (Produce Only)

People Helping People (S), 260 Gonzales Drive; Every other Thursday from 10-11 a.m.

New Cuyama