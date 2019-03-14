Whiskey lends a subtle, intriguing flavor to boneless pork chops. It’s a quick dinner that is perfect for St. Patrick’s Day or for any day. With very little fat and no bone, the chops can become dry. A secret to keeping the pork juicy is to brown the meat on both sides, lower the heat and let the pork cook, covered. Brown sugar and mustard add a sweet and tangy finish.
The rosemary lentils calls for canned lentils, which work well here. Steamed lentils in a vacuum pack are now available in some stores. These are not packed in sauce and have a firmer texture than canned. Try these lentils if your store carries them.
Helpful hints
- Any type of pork chop can be used. Be sure a meat thermometer reads 145 degrees.
- Any type of whiskey can be used.
- Apple juice can be substituted for whiskey.
Countdown
- Make pork chops.
- Make lentils.
Shopping list
Here are the ingredients you’ll need for tonight’s Dinner in Minutes.
To buy: Two 6-ounce boneless, pork loin chops, 1 small bottle whiskey, 1 jar Dijon mustard, 1 small bunch parsley (optional), 1 bottle dried rosemary and 1 can lentils.
Staples: Vegetable oil spray, brown sugar, garlic, salt and black peppercorns
Whiskey pork
Yields 2 servings
Two 6-oz. boneless, pork loin chops
Vegetable oil spray
¼ c. whiskey
½ c. water
1 Tbsp. brown sugar
1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Trim visible fat from pork. Heat a nonstick skillet just large enough to fit the chops over medium-high heat. Spray with vegetable oil spray. Add pork chops and brown on both sides, about 2 minutes per side. Lower heat to medium and add whiskey. Cover with a lid and cook the chops 5 to 7 minutes or until the chops are cooked through. A meat thermometer will read 145 degrees. Remove chops to a plate and add water, sugar and mustard to the skillet. Blend well and raise the heat to high. Reduce to a smooth sauce. It will thicken as it reduces, about 3 minutes. Spoon sauce over chops.
Nutritional information per serving: 328 calories (21 percent from fat), 7.7 g fat (1.5 g saturated, 3.1 g monounsaturated), 96 mg cholesterol, 40.9 g protein, 7.3 g carbohydrates, 0.3 g fiber, 234 mg sodium.
ROSEMARY LENTILS
Yields 2 servings
¼ c. water
1½ c. canned, rinsed and drained lentils
1 medium garlic clove, crushed
½ tsp. dried rosemary
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
2 Tbsp. chopped fresh parsley (optional)
Place water, lentils, garlic and rosemary in a saucepan. Bring to a boil and cook 2 to 3 minutes. Add salt and pepper to taste. Sprinkle with parsley and serve.
Nutritional information per serving: 179 calories (4 percent from fat), 0.7 g fat (0.2 g saturated, 0.1 g monounsaturated), no cholesterol, 13.6 g protein, 31.2 g carbohydrates, 12.2 g fiber, 6 mg sodium.