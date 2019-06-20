As published in the Thursday, June 17, 1999 issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:
Chef Gustavo Zepeda has worked at Andersen's for 24 years and has been perfecting his craft since the age of 20. Gustavo first worked for Vince Evans and was trained under George Peterzon, who studied at the Black Hat's Chef school in Paris. Anton Andersen was a master chef and both Chef Gustavo and Chef Jose Sanchez, who has also been with Andersen's for 38 years, continue the tradition using fresh ingredients and many of the original recipes. Although many things have changed some still remain the same. They make Juliette Andersen's famous split pea soup fresh daily in huge vats. The restaurant menu reflects the simple family warmth of old along with many new dishes created for the changing tastes and life styles of today's patrons.
Chef Gus just finished a trail ride where he served Beef Wellington with a marchand de vin sauce, no small feat out in the wilderness! Another well-known and often requested dish is a Papaya and crab with curry dressing. After much discussion Chef Gustavo decided to share his recipe for a delightful appetizer.
Coconut Shrimp
1 pound large raw shrimp, peeled and deveined with tails on. (appx. 20)
1/2 cup of coco lopez cream of coconut
3 tablespoons cornstarch
1 tablespoon lemon juice from concentrate
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
additional cornstarch
2/3 cup flaked coconut
1/2 cup fresh bread crumbs
vegetable oil
sweet & spicy dipping sauce
In medium bowl combine cream of coconut, 3 tbls. cornstarch, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce. Mix until smooth. Coat shrimp with cornstarch. Dip into cream of coconut batter; drain on wire rack. Coat with flake coconut, then bread crumbs. Place on baking sheet, cover and refrigerate for one hour or overnight. Into deep, hot oil (375 degrees) drop shrimp, one at a time. Fry a few shrimp at a time until golden brown. Drain on paper towels. Serve with sweet and spicy dipping sauce.
Sweet and spicy dipping sauce
1/3 cup coco lopez cream of coconut
1/3 cup chili sauce
1 tablespoon lemon juice from concentrate
2 teaspoons soy sauce
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
1/2 to 1 teaspoon prepared horseradish
1/2 teaspoon hot pepper sauce
In small bowl combine ingredients, mix well, cover and refrigerate 4 hours or overnight. Serve chilled or at room temperature with coconut shrimp.
Every Thursday, Santa Ynez Valley News editors will reach into the newspaper's 90-years of digital archives to offer you "Throwback Thursday," reminiscing about the rich history of the Santa Ynez Valley. To access this memory and more, subscribe to SYV News digital archives at SYVNews.com/archives.
As published in the Friday, March 28, 1952 issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:
As published in the Thursday, April 26, 1979 issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:
As published in the Friday, April 17, 1953 issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News: