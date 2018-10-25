I remember my very first caramel apple. It was during grade school, at a friend's Halloween party. A bunch of us spent what felt like forever unwrapping bags of caramel candies, then watched as our friend's mother slowly melted them on the stove-top, stirring as the caramel began to bubble. We took turns dipping our apples in the melted caramel, waiting for the caramel to set up before decorating our creations with candies, sprinkles and nuts. Those apples, and the experience, were magical.
The candy-covered apple is one of those quintessential festival treats, and while you can find it at candy counters and gourmet shops, it's just as much fun to make at home. You really only need a few things: apples, popsicle or other sticks, the ingredients for your coating, a heavy pot and a candy thermometer.
The first thing to do is give your apples a good cleaning. Even just-picked apples from farmers markets often have a thin coating of wax — a natural preservative — that can make it difficult for sugar or other coatings to adhere properly. Blanch your apples for 10 seconds or so in boiling water treated with a little lemon juice or cider vinegar; the acid in the water will help break down the wax. Wipe the apples clean, then chill them in an ice bath to bring the temperature down so the residual heat doesn't cook the apples.
SALTED CARAMEL APPLES
30 minutes, plus cooling time. Makes about 12 caramel apples, depending on size.
2 2/3 c. sugar
1/2 c. water
1 tsp. corn syrup
1 c. heavy cream
1/4 cup plus 2 Tbsp. (3/4 stick) butter
2 1/2 tsp. vanilla extract
Coarse sea salt, preferably Maldon, for sprinkling
Apples, cleaned of dirt and wax, and fitted with popsicle sticks or skewers
1. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Butter or grease the paper.
2. In a small, heavy pot, combine the sugar, water and corn syrup, stirring until the sugar has the consistency of wet sand. Place the saucepan over high heat and cook until the sugar dissolves and begins to boil. Do not stir the sugar, as this may cause it to seize.
3. Combine the cream and butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Keep an eye on the sugar while you're heating the cream to keep it from scorching. Cook until the butter melts, stirring it into the cream. When the mixture has come to a simmer, remove from heat.
4. Continue to cook the sugar until it darkens to a rich caramel color, 7 to 10 minutes — the sugar will darken quickly and noticeably and will smell faintly nutty. (For lighter caramel, simply cook the sugar to a lighter color.) Swirl the pan as the sugar darkens to judge the true color of the caramel (the sugar may darken in patches if there are hot spots on the stove). Watch carefully, as the sugar can easily overcook and burn.
5. As soon as the color is darkened, remove the pan from the heat and quickly add the cream mixture in a slow, steady stream. The sugar will bubble and steam as the cream is added; be careful as both the mixture and steam are very hot.
6. Bring the mixture to a simmer and cook just until a candy thermometer inserted reaches 248 degrees. Carefully stir in the vanilla. Remove from heat.
7. Pour the caramel into a heatproof and microwave-safe bowl and set aside until the caramel begins to cool and thicken. You want the caramel to cool enough so the apples have a nice, thick coating as they are dipped, but still warm enough that the excess caramel drips off somewhat easily. If the caramel cools too much, microwave the caramel to warm and thin as needed.
8. Dip the apples in the caramel, coating them on all sides and allowing any excess to drip back into the pot. Transfer the coated apples to the baking sheet, sprinkle with sea salt, and set aside to cool completely.
For a thicker caramel coating, cool the caramel slightly before coating the apples. If the caramel becomes too thick, simply rewarm to thin.