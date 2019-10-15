Beginning Thursday, more than 100 restaurants, wineries, wine tasting rooms, vineyards, ranches, breweries, and entertainment venues will welcome Santa Ynez Valley visitors and locals for the inaugural four-day foodie adventure Taste of the Valley, slated for Oct. 17 to 20.
The festival will also feature more than two dozen individual events throughout the region.
New additions to the lineup include three different, hands-on wine country cooking experiences: a class at The Baker’s Table in Santa Ynez, featuring selections from Chef Robin Goldstein’s cookbooks, wine pairings from Max Hoetzel's F2 Wines, and bread from The Baker's Table owner/baker, Amy Dixon; a Ballard-based class led by Chef Budi Kazali at his countryside Ballard Inn and The Gathering Table restaurant; and a Cutting, Casing and Curing Cooking Class, to include lunch, with chef/owner Jeff Olsson of Buellton’s Industrial Eats, and chef/heritage pig breeder Jake Francis of Valley Piggery.
Educational and entertaining seminar choices recently added are: a Wine and Cheese session run by Cynthia Miranda, owner of Santa Ynez gourmet sandwich, cheese and charcuterie purveyor, The Lucky Hen Larder, and an AVA showdown at Buellton’s Sideways Inn, the “Sta. Rita Hills vs. Santa Maria Valley Wine Seminar,” featuring an in-depth discussion with a winery panel of the region’s finest producers, and wine tastings from the two AVAs using Pinot Noir and Chardonnay to highlight their differences.
Taste of the Santa Ynez Valley days will be capped-off with a multitude of evening experiences, with winery and beer dinner choices ranging from the open-air, communal feast to fancy sit-down dining.
Thursday night kicks off with a Bell Street Los Alamos restaurant dinner, and parlays into a Friday afternoon exploration of the Cabernet Franc grape via wine tastings, with accompanying FrancFest at Gainey Vineyard.
Also, new to the Taste of the Santa Ynez Valley event weekend menu, is a Friday evening barbecue dinner and live country music at Maverick Saloon in Santa Ynez and newly-added Grimm’s Bluff Vineyards & Winery Dinner at the Happy Canyon AVA Estate.
Saturday brings Pence Vineyards & Winery Dinner at Solvang’s Root 246, featuring a multicourse menu crafted by Chef Crystal “Pink” DeLongpré; Wine Dinner at First & Oak Restaurant, a Michelin “Plate”-honored, Solvang fine dining establishment; and winery dinner with Chef Budi Kazali of Ballard Inn and The Gathering Table.
On Sunday Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. will serve up their Craft Beer Dinner at the brewery’s Buellton taproom.
To access a full list of Santa Ynez Valley chefs, restaurateurs, restaurants, food ventures and wineries slated to participate in the inaugural food, wine and beer festival weekend, visit TasteSYV.com.