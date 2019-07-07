A Solvang vinegar company captured one gold, two silver and one bronze medal in the sixth annual Central Coast Vinegar Competition, according to official results.
Broken Clock Vinegar Works took home the awards following the June 20 blind-tasting of the vinegars entered in the California Mid-State Fair competition in Paso Robles.
The gold medal was awarded for Broken Clock’s lemon and golden beet vinegar; silver medals were earned by the company’s prickly pear and blackberry and prickly pear and raspberry vinegars and the bronze went to Brocken Clock’s prickly pear and pineapple vinegar, according to the results.
Broken Clock is owned by CT and Jody Williams, who have spent the last 15 years in the wine industry and owned their own wine bar for the past 11 years.
Their vinegars take months to complete, are made with locally grown fruits, vegetables and roots and are aged in neutral oak barrels.
Their first culinary vinegars were released in May, and other shrub flavors include lemon and mint, blueberry and lemongrass, raspberry and mint, hopped mango, strawberry and ginger, and persimmon.
Broken Clock’s drinking vinegars can be enjoyed straight, with a dash of a variety of spirits or with a glass of sparkling water, according to the couple’s website.
Tastings at the company site are available by appointment by calling 805-245-7389 and on the website at www.brokenclockvinegarworks.com and without an appointment at the Wandering Dog Wine Bar in Solvang.
The vinegar competition’s panel of judges was led by Chief Judge Tim McDonald of Wine & Spirits Spoken Here.
“This year’s vinegar entries were the most diverse and best to date,” McDonald said. “I look forward to see how next year can top it because these vinegars were hard to beat.”
The Central Coast Vinegar Competition is a collaborative effort of six California fairs, including the Santa Barbara County Fair at the Santa Maria Fairpark, the Mid-State Fair at the Paso Robles Event Center, the Monterey, San Benito and Contra Costa county fairs and the Cow Palace/Grand National Livestock Exposition, Horse Show and Rodeo.
Vinegars from all over the country are professionally judged with the goal of educating consumers about the quantity and styles of vinegar produced in the United States, and this year’s contest included hundreds of entries.
The contest is part of the Central Coast Wine Competition, which in addition to wine includes contests for craft spirits, olive oil and packaging.
For more information, visit centralcoastwinecomp.com or follow the competition on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @ccwinecomp.