Solvang restaurant First & Oak, will launch its inaugural “High Tea” event at the Mirabelle Inn starting Sunday, May 19. The event will take place each month from 1 to 3 p.m.
The special Old World, European-style experience will feature fine teas served in Royal Albert teapots and three tiers of sweet and savory bites. The tea sandwiches will be made from seasonal, local ingredients by First & Oak’s Chef JJ Guerrero.
Reservations are required. Contact 1-800-786-7925 to make reservations. Cost is $59 per person (excludes tax and gratuity). First & Oak is located at 409 First Street (at the corner of Oak Street) in Solvang.
For more information about First & Oak, visit firstandoak.com, facebook.com/FirstandOak or @firstandoak.