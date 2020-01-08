Santa Maria Valley Restaurant Week: Check out local participating restaurants and their specials right here

Blast 825 Brewery
241 S. Broadway St. Ste. 101, Orcutt
Pesto Shrimp Pasta with roasted bell peppers for $20.20
Black Bear Diner
335 E. Betteravia Rd., Santa Maria
Serpiente Burger Challenge" for $20.20. Inside the 20 oz of ground beef patties are 4 chopped serrano peppers and 2 chopped bacon strips. Outside the burger is 6 strips of bacon, 6 slices of american cheese, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions & pickles. All are bathed in 4 oz of our top secret super spicy "Dead Bear BBQ Sauce." Finish the Serpiente Burger in 10 minutes or less, you'll get to cool down your blistering pallet with a Hand-Scooped Huckleberry Milkshake served in a Custom "Santa Maria Black Bear Diner" glass (that you get to keep). You will also get your picture hung on the wall of our Diner for all of eternity.
The Century Room at The Historic Santa Maria Inn
801 S. Broadway, Santa Maria
Top Sirloin - 6 oz. baseball cut, cabernet reduction, mashed potatoes, asparagus, mushrooms for $20.20.
Cuban Grilled Chicken - frenched breast, Cuban orange garlic mojo, mashed potatoes, brussels sprouts for $20.20.
Pork Scallopini - sliced pork tenderloin, mashed potatoes, brussels sprouts, baby carrots, capers, mushrooms, demi glaze for $20.20.
Shrimp Scampi - fettuccini pasta, white wine lemon butter sauce, capers, parmesan cheese, garlic bread for $20.20.
Cielito Lindo
1130 E. Clark Ave., Orcutt
Bajitas Dinner with soft drink & dessert for $20.20
Burrito Charro & Mexican Burrito with soft drink and dessert for $20.20
Cowboy Ribeye Steak Enchiladas with domestic beer for $20.20
Cool Hand Lukes
1321 Nicholson Ave., Santa Maria
1/2lb of USDA CHOICE slow roasted Prime Rib paired with home made garlic red mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetable. Accompanied with our sourdough dinner rolls, signature campfire beans, creamy horse radish, and Aujus $20.20. Available Sunday - Thursday.
Cottonwood Canyon Winery
3940 Dominion Rd., Santa Maria
Small wine and food pairing of asparagus, crackers, and dubliner cheese for $20.20
cnagy
145 S. Gray St. #103, Orcutt
Wine and food pairing for $20.20
Cubanissimo
4869 S. Bradley Rd. #118, Orcutt
$20.20 dinner choices
Choice of one drink: Guava Mimosa, Sangria, or Cuba Libre (contains alcohol), Habana Blended (Blended Coffee), Cuban Soda (Ironbeer, Jupina, Materva, or Tropi-cola)
Choice of one meal (Comes w/choice of one side-yuca fries, tostones, maduros, fruit, tomato-cucumber salad, or black beans). Beef Picadillo (Cuban-style ground beef simmered in a tomato-based sauce w/garlic, onion, and bell pepper) put over yellow Cuban rice. Or Pollo con Papas (Chunks of chicken and potato simmered in a tomato-based sauce w/garlic, onion, and bell pepper) put over yellow Cuban rice. Or Puerco Frito (Fried chunks of pork shoulder w/a garlic sauce and grilled onions) put over yellow Cuban rice. Or Cuban Black Beans over white rice and a choice of side like the others (Vegan option)
Dessert: Guava Brownie
Far Western Tavern
300 E. Clark Ave., Orcutt
$20.20 for a Half Rack of Oak Grilled Baby Back Ribs with BBQ Sauce, Baked Potato. Pinquito Beans, House-made Salsa, and Garlic Bread
FOXEN Winery
7600 Foxen Canyon Rd., Santa Maria
A wine tasting flight paired with a cheese/charcuterie platter for $20.20
Maya Mexican Restaurant
110 S. Lincoln St., Santa Maria
Buy 2 combinations #1 - #11 for $20.20
Moxie Cafe
1317 W. McCoy Ln., Santa Maria
2 Lunches for $20.20
Pizzeria Bello Forno
119 E. Clark Ave., Orcutt
Portabella Bar & Grill at the Holiday Inn
2100 N. Broadway, Santa Maria
Cajun lemon garlic salmon, with rice pilaf, and stuffed portabella mushroom for $20.20
Straw Hat Pizza
1822 N. Broadway, Santa Maria
Two large one topping pizzas from $20.20 + tax
Trattoria Uliveto
285 Broadway St., Orcutt
Vintner's Bar & Grill at the Radisson
3455 Skyway Dr., Santa Maria
English Cut Prime Rib: Oven roasted with an herb crust, sliced thin with mashed potatoes, vegetables, Au Jus and creamed horseradish for $20.20
Chicken Marsala: Chicken breast sautéed with mushrooms and bacon in a marsala demi-glace with rice pilaf and vegetables for $20.20
Parmesan Snapper: Pacific Snapper with Parmesan crust finished with lemon Beurre Blanc sauce, rice pilaf and vegetables for $20.20
Spinach & Ricotta Ravioli: Includes Garlic Bread & your choice of Homemade Sauce - Fresh Basil Marinara or Gorgonzola Cream for $20.20 Each meal includes a salad and a Chef’s choice dessert.
Wine Stone Inn
255 W. Clark Ave., Orcutt
Charcuterie platter and glass of wine for $20.20.
"'Dine Out Santa Maria Style” provides locals and visitors with an array of incredible culinary experiences to enjoy in the Santa Maria Valley making January the perfect time to visit,” Chamber CEO Glenn Morris said in a news release.