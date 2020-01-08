Santa Maria Valley Restaurant Week: Check out local participating restaurants and their specials right here

Santa Maria Valley Restaurant Week: Check out local participating restaurants and their specials right here

{{featured_button_text}}

Blast 825 Brewery

241 S. Broadway St. Ste. 101, Orcutt

Pesto Shrimp Pasta with roasted bell peppers for $20.20

Black Bear Diner

335 E. Betteravia Rd., Santa Maria

Serpiente Burger Challenge" for $20.20. Inside the 20 oz of ground beef patties are 4 chopped serrano peppers and 2 chopped bacon strips. Outside the burger is 6 strips of bacon, 6 slices of american cheese, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions & pickles. All are bathed in 4 oz of our top secret super spicy "Dead Bear BBQ Sauce." Finish the Serpiente Burger in 10 minutes or less, you'll get to cool down your blistering pallet with a Hand-Scooped Huckleberry Milkshake served in a Custom "Santa Maria Black Bear Diner" glass (that you get to keep). You will also get your picture hung on the wall of our Diner for all of eternity.

The Century Room at The Historic Santa Maria Inn

801 S. Broadway, Santa Maria

Top Sirloin - 6 oz. baseball cut, cabernet reduction, mashed potatoes, asparagus, mushrooms for $20.20.

Cuban Grilled Chicken - frenched breast, Cuban orange garlic mojo, mashed potatoes, brussels sprouts for $20.20.

Pork Scallopini - sliced pork tenderloin, mashed potatoes, brussels sprouts, baby carrots, capers, mushrooms, demi glaze for $20.20.

Shrimp Scampi - fettuccini pasta, white wine lemon butter sauce, capers, parmesan cheese, garlic bread for $20.20.

Cielito Lindo

1130 E. Clark Ave., Orcutt

Bajitas Dinner with soft drink & dessert for $20.20

Burrito Charro & Mexican Burrito with soft drink and dessert for $20.20

Cowboy Ribeye Steak Enchiladas with domestic beer for $20.20

Cool Hand Lukes

1321 Nicholson Ave., Santa Maria

1/2lb of USDA CHOICE slow roasted Prime Rib paired with home made garlic red mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetable. Accompanied with our sourdough dinner rolls, signature campfire beans, creamy horse radish, and Aujus $20.20. Available Sunday - Thursday.

Cottonwood Canyon Winery

3940 Dominion Rd., Santa Maria

Small wine and food pairing of asparagus, crackers, and dubliner cheese for $20.20

cnagy

145 S. Gray St. #103, Orcutt

Wine and food pairing for $20.20

Cubanissimo

4869 S. Bradley Rd. #118, Orcutt

$20.20 dinner choices

Choice of one drink: Guava Mimosa, Sangria, or Cuba Libre (contains alcohol), Habana Blended (Blended Coffee), Cuban Soda (Ironbeer, Jupina, Materva, or Tropi-cola)

Choice of one meal (Comes w/choice of one side-yuca fries, tostones, maduros, fruit, tomato-cucumber salad, or black beans). Beef Picadillo (Cuban-style ground beef simmered in a tomato-based sauce w/garlic, onion, and bell pepper) put over yellow Cuban rice. Or Pollo con Papas (Chunks of chicken and potato simmered in a tomato-based sauce w/garlic, onion, and bell pepper) put over yellow Cuban rice. Or Puerco Frito (Fried chunks of pork shoulder w/a garlic sauce and grilled onions) put over yellow Cuban rice. Or Cuban Black Beans over white rice and a choice of side like the others (Vegan option)

Dessert: Guava Brownie

Far Western Tavern

300 E. Clark Ave., Orcutt

$20.20 for a Half Rack of Oak Grilled Baby Back Ribs with BBQ Sauce, Baked Potato. Pinquito Beans, House-made Salsa, and Garlic Bread

FOXEN Winery

7600 Foxen Canyon Rd., Santa Maria

A wine tasting flight paired with a cheese/charcuterie platter for $20.20

Maya Mexican Restaurant

110 S. Lincoln St., Santa Maria

Buy 2 combinations #1 - #11 for $20.20

Moxie Cafe

1317 W. McCoy Ln., Santa Maria

2 Lunches for $20.20

Pizzeria Bello Forno

119 E. Clark Ave., Orcutt

Currently awaiting deal

Portabella Bar & Grill at the Holiday Inn

2100 N. Broadway, Santa Maria

Cajun lemon garlic salmon, with rice pilaf, and stuffed portabella mushroom for $20.20

Straw Hat Pizza

1822 N. Broadway, Santa Maria

Two large one topping pizzas from $20.20 + tax

Trattoria Uliveto

285 Broadway St., Orcutt

Currently awaiting deal

Vintner's Bar & Grill at the Radisson

3455 Skyway Dr., Santa Maria

English Cut Prime Rib: Oven roasted with an herb crust, sliced thin with mashed potatoes, vegetables, Au Jus and creamed horseradish for $20.20

Chicken Marsala: Chicken breast sautéed with mushrooms and bacon in a marsala demi-glace with rice pilaf and vegetables for $20.20

Parmesan Snapper: Pacific Snapper with Parmesan crust finished with lemon Beurre Blanc sauce, rice pilaf and vegetables for $20.20

Spinach & Ricotta Ravioli: Includes Garlic Bread & your choice of Homemade Sauce - Fresh Basil Marinara or Gorgonzola Cream for $20.20 Each meal includes a salad and a Chef’s choice dessert.

Wine Stone Inn

255 W. Clark Ave., Orcutt

Charcuterie platter and glass of wine for $20.20.

Photos: Golden Donut customers to the rescue

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Satisfy your cravings with our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Kathy Marcks Hardesty: Local bubblies you’ll love for New Year's Eve
Food and Cooking

Kathy Marcks Hardesty: Local bubblies you’ll love for New Year's Eve

Over the years, I have witnessed the fact that everyone wants something bubbly to celebrate the new year, even those who don’t drink alcoholic beverages. That’s why Martinelli sparkling cider, a non-alcoholic sparkling apple cider, is so popular at New Year’s Eve. And the people who enjoy throwing New Year’s Eve parties always have it on hand for the non-imbibers. But for those of you like me who love a great sparkling wine, the real deal, we have many great local versions to choose from from in most wine regions on the Central Coast. That said, I’m listing two of the best versions of very limited Central Coast sparkling wines here.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News