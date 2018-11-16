On Friday, Dec. 7, Santa Ynez Valley locals and visitors will be treated to an exclusive holiday food happening as Chef Brooke Stockwell, Executive Chef for K’Syrah Catering & Events (www.kscateringandevents.com), hosts the second run of her wine country Hanukkah food fest, “8 Nights - An Edible Tribute to Hanukkah.”
The one-evening-only foodie event will consist of an eight-course dinner with a wine and cocktail cash bar, featuring wines by some of Santa Barbara Wine Country’s Jewish winemakers (to be announced), plus specialty craft cocktails appropriate to the holiday. The event will be held at K’Syrah Catering & Events' Solvang event venue. The ticketed evening (6:30-10 p.m.) will include six-seated courses of Chef Brooke’s special Hanukkah menu, preceded by two passed appetizer courses.
“This holiday holds so many happy family memories for me, and most of those, food-related. These Hanukkah events give me a chance to honor those memories and traditions, and share them with the whole community – and visitors. I’m using local and seasonal ingredients that showcase this region, to craft a Hanukkah menu which would be fairly recognizable as such,” said Stockwell.
Tickets for the Friday, Dec. 7 event are $85 per person, plus an on-site cash bar, and are available at 8-nights-edible-tribute-to-hanukkah.eventbrite.com. (Seating for the Dec. 7 dinner is limited; advance ticket purchase is required. Cash cocktail bar is not included in the ticket price.)
K’Syrah Catering & Events is located at 478 4th Place, Solvang, CA 93463. Free street parking is available, as well as free public lot parking directly adjacent to the venue. To reach K’Syrah directly, please call 805-245-9564. K’Syrah is online at www.kscateringandevents.com, facebook.com/ksyrahcatering and instagram.com/ksyrahcatering.
For more information about the “8 Nights” holiday food event, please contact Anna Ferguson-Sparks at 1-877-327-2656 or info@stilettomarketing.com.