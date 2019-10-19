Arts Outreach will host its annual fundraiser dedicated to food and fun, "Real Men Cook," on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 6-10 p.m. at Monty and Pat Roberts’ Flag Is Up Farms in Solvang.
Executive Director of Arts Outreach Sandie Mullin says the event that is considered "the party of the year," raises much-needed funds for the local arts education nonprofit that extends its program throughout the local community.
Some of those programs offered include elementary school classroom workshops, ongoing art curriculum led by artists-in-residence, summertime arts and drama programs, after-school workshops, the Applause Young Artists program, and Valley Glee. The program also offers elder arts entertainment.
At the event, up to 50 amateur chefs, many returning from previous years, will get a chance to show off their culinary skills as they serve up tastes of their carefully prepared dishes.
Some dishes from the past have included Southern Fried Alligator, BBQ Chicken Strips, Black Bean and Chorizo Stuffed Chiles and "Killer Brownies," Mullin recalled.
Approximately 20 Central Coast vintners and breweries will be on hand pouring their wines and beers to complement the chefs’ creations.
Professional executive chefs, will judge the friendly competition, selecting their favorite in each of 12 food categories, with creativity and originality serving as the competition cornerstones.
"There will also be a “People’s Choice” award for the chefs with the tastiest dishes," Mullin said.
Local band, The Vineyard Byrds, will provide live entertainment throughout the evening.
Included in the ticket price are unlimited food tastings, a souvenir wine glass, music, dancing, and an amazing silent auction.
Advance purchase tickets are $65 and are available online at www.artsoutreach.com.
A limited number of tickets for this popular event will be available at the door the evening of the event for $70.
For more information, phone Arts Outreach at 805-688-9533 or visit www.artsoutreach.com.
