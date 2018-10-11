Arts Outreach to host its annual fundraiser, 'Real Men Cook,' on Saturday, Oct. 13 from 6-10 p.m. at Monty and Pat Roberts’ Flag Is Up Farms in Solvang.
The event, often referred to as “The Party of the Year,” raises much-needed funds for the local arts education nonprofit. Those programs include elementary school classroom workshops and on-going art curriculum led by artists-in-residence, summertime arts and drama programs, after school workshops, elder arts entertainment, the Applause Young Artists program, and Valley Glee.
Up to 50 amateur chefs will show off their culinary skills as they serve up tastes of their carefully prepared dishes. Many chefs return each year to participate in this fun event and some of the delightful dishes that have been served in the past include: Southern Fried Alligator, BBQ Chicken Strips, Black Bean and Chorizo Stuffed Chiles and Killer Brownies
Approximately 25 Central Coast vintners and breweries will be on hand pouring their wines and beers to complement the chefs’ creations.
Creativity and originality are evident in many of the recipes. Professional executive chefs, will judge the friendly competition, selecting their favorite in each of 12 food categories. There will also be a “People’s Choice” award for the chefs with the tastiest dishes.
Back by popular demand, local band, The Vineyard Byyrds, will provide live entertainment.
Included in the ticket price are unlimited food tastings, a souvenir wine glass, music, dancing, and an amazing silent auction. Advance purchase tickets are $65 and are available online at www.artsoutreach.com. A limited number of tickets for this popular event will be available at the door the evening of the event for $70.
For more information, phone Arts Outreach at 805-688-9533 or visit www.artsoutreach.com.