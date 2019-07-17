How do you top your hot dog?
Ok, so there are way to many options out there for hot dogs. And if you already didn't have a hot dog for lunch, maybe it is time to get the ingredients for dinner dogs. We asked around about the top choices in the newsroom and added them to this list, but you might have to just leave a comment of Facebook about your favorite style of hot dog. Need a full guide to all of the wonders available to a true hot dog aficionado? Go to FoodBeast's ultimate Hot Dog Guide - https://www.foodbeast.com/news/hotdog-style/