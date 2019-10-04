A new restaurant has opened at the marina at Cachuma Lake Recreation Area offering food that’s suited for a day of outdoor fun but with a gourmet twist.
HOOK’d Bar and Grill serves up breakfast burritos, barbecue prime top sirloin sandwiches with grilled onions and peppers, soft tacos, a variety of salads, specialty hamburgers, beef hot dogs, french fries, hot and cold beverages and more.
The air-conditioned restaurant has indoor as well as outdoor seating with a shaded patio, and on Saturdays it presents live music by area musicians.
HOOK’d is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
You have free articles remaining.
For more information, call the restaurant at 805-350-8351, email smokeonwater276@gmail.com or visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hookdbarandgrill/.
Other amenities at the recreation area include a general store, gas station, coin-operated laundromat, hot showers, playgrounds, lake cruises, the Neal Taylor Nature Center, fishing piers and hiking trails.
The marina, open year-round, sells bait, tackle, fishing licenses and fuel and has a full rental fleet.
For more information about Cachuma Lake Recreation Area, visit www.countyofsb.org/parks/home.