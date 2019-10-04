{{featured_button_text}}

A new restaurant has opened at the marina at Cachuma Lake Recreation Area offering food that’s suited for a day of outdoor fun but with a gourmet twist.

HOOK’d Bar and Grill serves up breakfast burritos, barbecue prime top sirloin sandwiches with grilled onions and peppers, soft tacos, a variety of salads, specialty hamburgers, beef hot dogs, french fries, hot and cold beverages and more.

The air-conditioned restaurant has indoor as well as outdoor seating with a shaded patio, and on Saturdays it presents live music by area musicians.

HOOK’d is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, call the restaurant at 805-350-8351, email smokeonwater276@gmail.com or visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hookdbarandgrill/.

Other amenities at the recreation area include a general store, gas station, coin-operated laundromat, hot showers, playgrounds, lake cruises, the Neal Taylor Nature Center, fishing piers and hiking trails.

The marina, open year-round, sells bait, tackle, fishing licenses and fuel and has a full rental fleet.

For more information about Cachuma Lake Recreation Area, visit www.countyofsb.org/parks/home.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.