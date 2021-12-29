Dear Heloise: My husband loves asparagus, but he's bored by the way I prepare it. Normally, I just boil it. Are there any other ways to fix asparagus that are more interesting than just boiling it? -- Pamela H., Vernon, Connecticut
Pamela, yes! One of my favorite ways to prepare asparagus is to roast it. After you clean the asparagus and remove the stringy ends, place the stalks on a baking sheet with a little olive oil brushed over the vegetable. Place the baking sheet with the asparagus under the broiler until it is cooked, with a little crispness left. You also can sprinkle a little Parmesan cheese over the asparagus before broiling. -- Heloise
GARBANZO BEANS
Dear Heloise: I love to make huge salads with many of our evening meals, and I often add garbanzo beans to the salad because I heard they are a good source of fiber. Unfortunately, my kids hate them. They are just now learning in school how important good nutrition is and how it affects them. But are garbanzo beans really a healthy item to include in salads? -- Bonnie G., Bellingham, Washington
Bonnie, garbanzo beans (also called chickpeas) contain plant protein, folate, fiber, iron and phosphorus. They are an excellent addition to a salad or to other healthy recipes. -- Heloise
SHRIMP SPREAD
Dear Heloise: I've lost your Shrimp Spread recipe, and I really need it for a party I'm having on New Year's Eve. Would you reprint it for me? -- Rebecca V., Norman, Oklahoma
Rebecca, yes, here it is. You'll need:
8 ounces cream cheese, softened
1/2 cup mayonnaise
4 ounces tiny cocktail shrimp, drained and rinsed, preferably fresh
2 tablespoons seafood cocktail sauce
1/2 cup finely chopped onion, yellow, red or white
1/8 teaspoon garlic salt
Thoroughly mix the cream cheese and mayonnaise until well blended. Mash or chop the shrimp and add to the mixture; stir in the remaining ingredients. Refrigerate until needed. Serve at room temperature as a dip with crackers and veggies or on bread for a sandwich. Don't let it set out for more than an hour.
MAKEUP REMOVER
Dear Heloise: I used to have such a difficult time getting all my eye makeup off at night until I tried the method used by my best friend. She told me to take a flat, round makeup pad, squeeze a little baby shampoo on it and then run some water on the pad and gently wash my eye makeup off. It worked beautifully, and no stinging from the baby shampoo. It took off all that black eyeliner and mascara without drying out my skin or forcing me to keep rubbing my skin. -- Tracy P., Cortland, Ohio