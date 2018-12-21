Los Olivos’ The Bear and Star, serving “Refined Ranch Cuisine” inspired by the Fess Parker family at the eponymous Fess Parker Wine Country Inn, located at 2860 Grand Ave., Los Olivos, continues their collaborative Chef’s Table Dinners. This time it will be with well-known local Chef Maili Halme of Far Western Tavern in Orcutt, on Tuesday, Jan. 15. The six-course tasting dinner, featuring exquisite dishes by Chef Halme and Chef Cox blends products raised on the Fess Parker Ranch with further inspiration from Santa Barbara County.
The Chef’s Table Dinner begins with Winter Citrus Salad, with Lobster, Avocado, Arugula, Grapefruit, Candied Baby Fennel and Lemon Fennel Vinaigrette; followed by an Heirloom Beet Borscht with Caviar, Fermented Beet Greens and Lemon Verbena-Crème Fraîche; and a course of Figueroa Mountain Pine-Cured Duck Prosciutto with Smoked Chestnut Purée, Local Pears and Foraged Pine-Nut Milk (TS). For the main course, guests will enjoy Oak-Grilled Rack of Fess Parker Ranch Lamb with Forbidden Rice and Oven Roasted Root Vegetables. The dinner is completed with Textures of Winter Squash with Stepladder Dairy Cheese and a dessert course of Citrus Tuiles with Blood Orange Sorbet & Berries.
Pricing is $89 per guest for the dinner. Two Chef’s Table seatings are available at 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; optional wine pairings curated by The Bear and Star’s General Manager Allison Crawford are available at a supplementary charge of $50. For more details or tickets, contact 805-686-1359 or www.facebook.com/events/417646272104903/ to view the menu; to reserve seats, visit Tock ( www.exploretock.com/thebearandstar).
Fess Parker Wine Country Inn will offer a preferred rate on Tuesday, Jan. 15 to guests booking the Chef’s Table Dinner at The Bear and Star. To book the HALME rate at the Fess Parker Wine Country Inn, call the Inn at 805-688-7788 or email reservations@fessparker.com and mention HALME. Room availability is limited for this offer and available only on Jan. 15.