Kathy Marcks Hardesty: Local bubblies you’ll love for New Year's Eve

Over the years, I have witnessed the fact that everyone wants something bubbly to celebrate the new year, even those who don’t drink alcoholic beverages. That’s why Martinelli sparkling cider, a non-alcoholic sparkling apple cider, is so popular at New Year’s Eve. And the people who enjoy throwing New Year’s Eve parties always have it on hand for the non-imbibers. But for those of you like me who love a great sparkling wine, the real deal, we have many great local versions to choose from from in most wine regions on the Central Coast. That said, I’m listing two of the best versions of very limited Central Coast sparkling wines here.
Now, if you caught my favorite bubblies in the holiday edition, those listed are widely available locally. I’m a big fan of Goat Bubbles and Riverbench in Santa Barbara County, and Laetitia in San Luis Obispo County. For this column, I’m focusing on a small producer in both counties that make excellent sparkling wines. If you’re looking for special bubbly wines, despite slightly higher prices, check out these amazing choices. You can always count on an artisan winery, especially those that produce excellent wines in limited quantities, for a sparkling wine sure to impress your guests.
Although peers as winemakers McPrice Myers and Ryan Deovlet (pronounced dev-let) from Paso Robles and Edna Valley appellations respectively, they have long been friends. So it was only natural they would create a partnership to collaborate on making a premium sparkling wine. Designed to rival the fine Champagnes of France in sophistication and elegance, yet they are meant to express the unique terroir of the vineyards and appellations where they were grown.
They started in 2013 by creating the Myers-Deovlet blanc de blanc, and still have a portion of the original vintage that they use as a mother to start the next vintage wine, the same way bakers use a mother starter to begin each new batch of bread. Their first sparkling wine earned admirable 90-point scores from two highly regarded wine critics who described it as “Rich and generous, and a wine of fabulous quality and real class.”
I was equally impressed by it, but the new release 2015 brut rose of pinot noir at Deovlet tasting room in SLO was my latest tasting of their bubbly. Now just the fact that it’s rose of pinot noir makes me happy, but the premium sparkling wine I tasted during a recent visit was enough to make me buy it. It’s quite elegant, with a wonderful fruity note, yet it’s bone-dry. Deovlet explained: “We don’t need added sugar in the dosage.” When asked what he likes best with it he said, “Smoked salmon, and wild salmon, either one makes a great pairing.”
The wine is $45 retail, and if you buy two bottles you aren’t charged the $20 tasting room fee. I think you’ll find it a very good buy. The good news is you can get it at either wineries' tasting room or online. Their direct webpage is www. Myersdeovlet .com and their tasting room is open daily, or at www. Deovletwines .com which is open weekends only, or by appointment. Both will be closed on New Year’s day.
When it comes to the pioneer of the Sta. Rita Hills wine region, the honor shines on Richard Sanford. In as early as 1971, he recognized the regions affinity with the Burgundy region in France, thanks to its transverse mountain ranges. He planted the first commercial vineyard there to prove the truth of his discovery. That is undoubtedly impressive, considering he was first to recognize that. And since then, many enthusiastic winemakers followed him there, to earn their own great reputation for fine wines.
Although Richard and Thekla Sanford sold Alma Rosa in 2014 to Bob and Barb Zorich, Richard has stayed on as brand ambassador. I must say, who better than Richard Sanford to represent your brand? They have a new sparkling wine, a 2015 brut they describe as having a balance between zesty California fruit flavors with a traditional old world structure. It has citrusy flavors of lemon and orange with no dosage (added sugar or alcohol) to keep it fresh and “scintillating.” It can be enjoyed now, or aged, and it pairs well with all types of lighter fare. It’s the style of bubbly I would pair with smoked fish that is a lighter style like salmon or trout, or with raw oysters, crab cakes, lobster, or any fried white fish. The price is $58 retail, but if you join the wine club you’ll always get a lower price, which is true of both of these brands.
Although it’s too late to order online if you want to get this wine in time for NYE, they will open from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. that day. The tasting room normally opens daily in Buellton, but not on major holidays. Learn more about the brand by visiting www. Almarosawinery .com. If your budget is tight, you can always count on Trader Joe’s or Costco to find good sparkling wines under $20, like Gloria Ferrer and Roederer. Cheers!
