Kathy Marcks Hardesty: Local bubblies you’ll love for New Year's Eve

They started in 2013 by creating the Myers-Deovlet blanc de blanc, and still have a portion of the original vintage that they use as a mother to start the next vintage wine, the same way bakers use a mother starter to begin each new batch of bread. Their first sparkling wine earned admirable 90-point scores from two highly regarded wine critics who described it as “Rich and generous, and a wine of fabulous quality and real class.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I was equally impressed by it, but the new release 2015 brut rose of pinot noir at Deovlet tasting room in SLO was my latest tasting of their bubbly. Now just the fact that it’s rose of pinot noir makes me happy, but the premium sparkling wine I tasted during a recent visit was enough to make me buy it. It’s quite elegant, with a wonderful fruity note, yet it’s bone-dry. Deovlet explained: “We don’t need added sugar in the dosage.” When asked what he likes best with it he said, “Smoked salmon, and wild salmon, either one makes a great pairing.”

The wine is $45 retail, and if you buy two bottles you aren’t charged the $20 tasting room fee. I think you’ll find it a very good buy. The good news is you can get it at either wineries' tasting room or online. Their direct webpage is www. Myersdeovlet .com and their tasting room is open daily, or at www. Deovletwines .com which is open weekends only, or by appointment. Both will be closed on New Year’s day.