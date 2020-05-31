Kathy Marcks Hardesty: Even during a pandemic, there’s always a silver lining

Their fine line-up of Burgundy and Rhone white and red varietals and blends are excellent. One of the many reasons I’m so fond of this brand is that they treat their loyal visitors like family. And it seems no different now given these two generous deal offerings: Just buy six or more bottles and get 20-percent off the purchase price on the whole order.

The other offer, which is more inclined to their region, buy four wines and and shipping is free within SLO County. You can call your order in ahead or shop online, just be sure to use the code “sixplus” online. You can then arrange to pick-up your order, or pay to have the wines shipped to your home.

Like every wine tasting room, you cannot enter the Baker and Brain tasting room as it’s only providing curbside service, you are asked to comply with social distancing, no restroom access, but they will allow you to order at the door during the hours they are open for business. Get all the details at bakerandbrain .com. As Melanie admitted in her newsletter:

“First off, we hope you’re getting through these challenging times and that everyone is safe and well. We’ve certainly felt the strain of the times here at the tasting room, but we are healthy and thankful nonetheless. Be smart. Keep your 6-feet and keep washing those hands!”