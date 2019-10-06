Fall is a lovely time of year, when you live on the Central Coast. The sweet aroma of fermenting grapes along our winding wine country trails brings back vivid memories of harvests in the past.
I have tried everything from picking ripe little grape clusters (they are nothing like the large clusters of table grapes), to tasting the juice of freshly pressed grapes in fermenting tanks, and punch downs of fermenting grapes to keep the crushed grapes submerged in their juice. Tasting the fresh juice is a great way to learn to recognize the potential of that grape juice to become a great bottle of wine. These special experiences are not, however, privileges only provided for the media.
Most of the best festivals I mentioned in my September columns last month provide consumers the same kind of hands-on experiences. Not only that, the adventuresome can even learn to crush the grapes with their feet, it’s so much fun. What’s fun for the consumer, on the other hand, means hard work for the industry. More on that to come.
In a harvest open house promotion by Andrew Murray Vineyards, the winery team asks: “Have you ever wanted to stomp grapes? Punch down a fermenting bin? This is your chance to explore all things harvest with our award-winning cellar crew.” This is an annual open house “crushing party” that takes place only on Saturday, Oct. 19, 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Although it is addressed to their wine club members, it is open to the public but you must make reservations in advance. What a party it is with tastings of new fall wine releases, a winery tour, passed appetizers, a serving station by the popular local First & Oak Food Truck, and pastry chef Jessica Fosters homemade confections for a sweet ending. Live music will be provided for entertainment and dancing.
Andrew Murray active wine club members get a great price for the day’s festivities, $25 per person and they can bring one guest. For any wine club guest or member of the public, it’s $50 per person. They expect the harvest event to sell out, so don’t wait to long to make a reservation by contacting Megan@andrewmurrayvineyards.com or call the winery at 805-686-9604 asap. Dogs are not allowed at events here, and if you need to cancel you only get a refund it you do it seven days prior to the event. All guests at this year’s harvest Crushing 2019 Party will be privy to an invitation to a one day only deal for discounts on your favorite Andrew Murray wines. Sweet.
In a typical growing season in Paso Robles, some varieties of grapes like viognier and syrah ripen early, while other varieties like roussanne and counoise ripen later. This year is different from most vintages, which I learned from Tablas Creek in the Adelaida District AVA (American Viticulture Area), because of exceptional vine health during this year’s growing season. In only their third week after harvest began, many varieties began ripening rapidly.
While they had only 10% of their grapes picked at the beginning of the third week, by the end of the same week they had reached 35% of their grapes being harvested. The winemaking team had pressed 2,700 gallons (over 1,000 cases) of grenache grown for making their Patelin de Tablas rose still wine, consistently a favorite of mine for many years.
Just to give you a taste of the amount of work winemaking teams go through at the heart of fall harvest, here’s a quote from the Tablas Creek Blog that tells all about it:
“What does it take to process 51.3 tons of grapes in a day? It begins around 1 a.m. with lights and the harvest crew arriving out in the vermentino block. Neil Collins ( executive winemaker) arrives in the cellar at 3 a.m. to get the first press load of white (grapes) going. By the time the rest of the winemaking team gets there around 6 a.m., that press is ready to empty, rinse, and refill with the next load. Two presses will cycle through press runs every three hours until evening.”
Learn more about Tablas Creek, a phenomenal winery since it was founded in 1989, and follow their informational blog that’s loaded with great photos at www. Tablascreek .com. Just so you know, their principal blogger, Partner and General Manager Jason Haas, writes an interesting blog that is quite entertaining and educational. After all, armed with more knowledge, the more interesting the journey in discovering unforgettable wines.
Despite having been through their busiest day and busiest week of harvest in the history of Tablas Creek, the grapes they’ve been processing are exceptional. “Everything looks great in the vineyard, and the flavors and umbers on the fruit we’ve been picking have been ideal.”
It’s is very likely the 2019 vintage will be a year that promises many excellent wines in every hue.