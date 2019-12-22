John D. Finley: Beet salad offers colors of the season

3oz goat cheese, (preferably aged) crumbled

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Meanwhile, cut tops off beets, but don’t cut into the flesh.

Submerge the beets in the boiling water, cover the pot, and reduce the heat to low, and simmer for 25-30 minutes, or until beets are fork tender. Drain the beets into a strainer or colander. Set beets in the refrigerator to chill.

When cooled, peel beets and dice into ½” cubes. Set aside.

Pickled Red Onion

Combine the vinegar, water, sugar, and spices in a medium saucepan. Slowly bring to a simmer over medium-low heat, stirring occasionally to dissolve the sugar.

Put the onions in a 1pint Mason jar; pour the hot liquid on top to completely submerge the onions. Cover and cool to room temperature, at least two hours. Chill before serving.

Orange Balsamic Vinaigrette

Combine 1/4c hazelnuts and oil in a blender. Blend at high speed until the nuts are completely broken down and incorporated into the oil (about 1 minute.) Pour into a jar and set aside. As the oil sits, the ground nuts will settle to the bottom.