John D. Finley: Antipasto with anchovy vinaigrette and a fine Toccata

Pair this antipasto with either Toccata 2018 Santa Barbara County Pinot Grigio or Toccata 2017 Santa Barbara County Sangiovese. Their Pinot Grigio was grown in the cooler Goodchild vineyard along Foxen Canyon Road. This vintage was picked early and bottled young to preserve its fresh and lively qualities. Carefully tended in the vineyard and nurtured in the winery, these Pinot Grigio grapes produce the subtle aromas of lemon peel, jasmine tea and pear. The wine is crisp with natural acidity developed in the grapes while growing in this cool climate. It is light and delicate with a bright finish. This refreshing Pinot Grigio will be a fine complement to a variety of light dishes, salads, fruit, and cheese, including antipasto.