Much like for wine, a specific process exists for the ancient art of tea-making. It involves picking quality leaves, using appropriate tea ware and tools and discerning color, fragrance and flavor with each sip.
The process was explained recently to a group of local tea enthusiasts attending an afternoon seminar at Good Seed Coffee in Solvang, put on by the "Tea Man" himself, James Allen.
Seated at the workshop were approximately a dozen participants from various backgrounds -- including those from the tea and coffee industry like Good Seed owners, Brad and Leyla Williams. All had registered for Allen's Aug. 28 introduction to tea workshop -- or Gongfu Cha, a Chinese term meaning “tea with skill.”
Though a gongfu tea ceremony is typically performed with more formality -- in silence, with intentional sipping and hands resting on one's lap -- Allen gave guests an invitation to share their brew-based questions and opinions in a less formal setting.
At the table
"I learned from the best," Allen began. He explained that he learned his tea wisdom from teachers of Chinese tradition, all of which prepared him for a career in brewing, teaching, procuring and selling tea through a company he later founded, Far West Tea Traders (farwesttea.com). The company sources "pure, unadulterated tea with no toxins, chemicals or additives" through his cross-continental tea farmer and co-op relationships.
According to Allen, his love of tea began when he started working at a highly respected teahouse in Arizona in 2004.
"I was obsessed. There's really no other way to put it. I kept drinking tea to better understand it. I consumed a lot -- probably too much," he laughed.
Guests were seated at an elongated table facing each other and eagerly awaiting the tea artist, who sat at the head of the table.
"Let's go around the table and each share what our favorite tea is," Allen said to the group, as he organized his tea tray which held a tea leaf strainer, fairness pitcher (which ensures that each cup gets a "fair" tasting), sip cups, and a gaiwan, or covered cup for brewing tea.
The group listed their favorites teas: green, chai, Earl Grey, passion fruit and matcha with added discussion. Allen reminded attendees, "Whatever you do you don't want put your tea leaves in bags. They don't belong in jail. Set them free."
Allen lined up his collection of sipping cups onto a wooden tray in respective person-to-cup order and instructed students to take a teacup and send the tray down the middle of the table for others to take one. Once finished, those same cups were to be returned to the tray in the same order for the next round.
The first infusion of tea introduced to the group was Jasmine Snow, a white tea harvested in 2017 in the Mountains of Simao, Yunnan China. Allen made certain to pour hot water onto one side of the gaiwan rather than directly onto the leaf, causing the leaves to swirl and better disperse their healthful compounds into the pot.
In ceremonious steps, which included a short steep and fair pour, Allen carefully tipped the hot liquid into each cup, explaining that "the first cup usually has a little more bite to it whereas the second and third infusion, you'll taste, is much smoother. There is a difference in color with each infusion; it becomes darker and richer."
As tasters took their aromatic tea from the tray, they sniffed their cup of brew like a bouquet of flowers. "This smells beautiful," one student said.
"I notice when I brew tea and let it rest, it tastes different," said Allen. "There is something about giving the leaves time to breathe and relax. The flavor and qi (life energy) change as well."
Sharing her "we're not just coffee" tea-sipping knowledge, Good Seed co-owner, Leyla Williams, told the group "you slurp, swish and shoot," when aiming to achieve the full benefits of tea.
Tea drunk
Over the course of two hours each tea -- jasmine, plum honey oolong tea (Gui Fei), and Pu-erh tea aged in the form of a brick and sometimes referred to as a cake -- was infused (brewed) three times, poured and delivered methodically down the table.
One student began to laugh while posing her tea question to Allen as the class progressed. "You might be a little tea drunk," he said, referring to the strong caffeine buzz one can experience after a number of strong tea infusions. It's thought that tea drunkenness is a result of combining the caffeine and other molecules in tea, particularly L-theanine, which is believed to increase the production of alpha waves in the brain, inducing a meditative state without making you tired, Allen said.
"Many monks use tea as an aid for meditation to help keep their mind awake and alert," Allen said. "And remember, when you're sitting with good friends over tea you can enjoy several infusions from the same leaves for hours. And when you're done with the leaves, don't throw them away, you can make tea pillows."