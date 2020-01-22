Fungi fun: Los Alamos to host 14th annual weekendlong mushroom fest

Ranging from grilled buttons to complex layered patés and wood-fired flatbreads, mushrooms shall rule the day at the Los Alamos 14th annual Mushroom Festival.

The three-day event slated for Friday, Jan. 24, through Sunday, Jan. 26, will kick off at Full of Life Flatbread, Los Alamos on Friday where chef Clark will present a special weekend-long menu featuring local mushrooms on wood-fired flatbreads. Seasonal dishes inspired by local resident and cookbook author Betty Fussell will also make their debut.

Fussell is the author of 12 books that include cookbooks, food history and memoir, and best known for "The Story of Corn." Her essays on food travel and the arts has appeared in scholarly journals, national magazines and newspapers over the past 50 years, winning her IACP's Jane Grigson award, Food Art's Silver Spoon award, and the James Beard Foundation's journalism award.