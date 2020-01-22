Fungi fun: Los Alamos to host 14th annual weekend-long mushroom fest

Ranging from grilled buttons to complex layered patés and wood-fired flatbreads, mushrooms shall rule the day at the Los Alamos 14th annual Mushroom Festival.
The three-day event slated for Friday, Jan. 24 through Sunday, Jan. 26 will kick off at Full of Life Flatbread, Los Alamos on Friday where chef Clark will present a special weekend-long menu featuring local mushrooms on wood-fired flatbreads. Seasonal dishes inspired by local resident and cookbook author Betty Fussell will also make their debut.
Fussell is the author of 12 books that include cookbooks, food history and memoir, and best known for "The Story of Corn." Her essays on food travel and the arts has appeared in scholarly journals, national magazines and newspapers over the past 50 years, winning her IACP's Jane Grigson award, Food Art's Silver Spoon award, and the James Beard Foundation's journalism award.
On Saturday, Jan. 25 from 2-5 p.m., Bedford Winery, located at 225 Bell Street, Los Alamos will open their tasting room and courtyard to celebrate the heralded mushroom with a culinary adventure.
Bedford Culinary Kitchen headed by winemaker Stephan Bedford will feature a variety of mushroom dishes inspired by Fussell's food guides.
Noted mushroom authority Bob Cummings will also be on hand to discuss and share his fungus knowledge with an extensive collection on display of mushroom-related books and field guides to peruse. Local vendors Branden's Gourmet Mushrooms and The Truffle Lady will also be on hand.
Tickets to Bedford's kitchen are $65 per person; $55 for wine club members and includes glass of wine or tasting. Reservations are highly recommended and can be made by contacting the tasting room at 805-344-2107 or emailing tastingroom@bedfordwinery.com
Contact Full of Life Flatbread for weekend reservations at 805-344-4400.
Full of Life Flatbread Bread Restaurant
Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News.