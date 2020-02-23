From the Vine: Santa Ynez Valley, Lompoc Wine Ghetto offer impressive wine menus

Kita is produced in the Lompoc Wine Ghetto by winemaker Tara Gomez who is a citizen of the Chumash tribe. She has a long, interesting history of working in the wine industry before she was hired as the Kita winemaker. Thanks to a scholarship from the tribe, Gomez studied enology at the California State University Fresno. While there, she earned an internship at Fess Parker Winery. Her love of chemistry provided her a job at Fess Parker Winery when she graduated in 1998.

A few years later, Gomez became the enologist/lab manager at J. Lohr Wines in Paso Robles. While at Lohr, she was allowed to produce her own brand, and develop her winemaking style with her own label Kalawashaq Wine Cellars. She was focused on Bordeaux varieties including cabernet sauvignon, merlot, cabernet franc, zinfandel, and syrah.

Gomez traveled to Europe frequently while still at Lohr, honing her craft by learning old world winemaking in France, Spain, and Germany. After nine years at Lohr, she returned to Europe where she worked in wineries for two years. In 2010 the Chumash tribe purchased the acclaimed Camp 4 Vineyard. Gomez had always wanted to give back to the tribe for the education they provided for her, and this vineyard purchase allowed that to happen. She was hired as their winemaker to produce Kita wines.