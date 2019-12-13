Our fine local vintners on the Central Coast know quite well, when it comes to the Christmastime holiday season it’s a family affair. That motivates most of them to create family friendly events in every one of our fine Central Coast wine growing regions.
With everything from tree lighting ceremonies, Christmas caroling, cookie exchanges, and wine sipping, these great winery events are going to satisfy your entire family. There is no better time than this season when every tasting room is adorned in beautiful sparkly lights and nostalgic decorations to visit the wineries for wine tasting. You can find all kinds of last minute gifts of all kinds, as well as discover wines that will enhance every holiday meal.
At Bedford Winery in Los Alamos, you’ll find homemade cookies that both wine connoisseurs and their kids will love. Vintner and winemaker Stephen Bedford is best known for his syrahs, but his cabernet franc, mourvèdre, and chenin blanc are very popular among wine connoisseurs. The Bedford annual holiday cookie exchange usually begins during the weekend Christmas tree lighting ceremony on the weekend of Dec. 14-15.
Yet Bedford noted that his cookie exchange is so popular, he can count on his regulars coming in with their cookies and sharing personal stories all month long. He told me he was making a candied ginger and cardamon cookie that is very wine friendly. And I’m sure there will be plenty the kids will love, like old fashioned gingerbread and chocolate bars. Bedford invites you and your family to come visit, “Bring some cookies, take some cookies, and drink some wine.” Now that’s a party I can really get into. I might even bring in my gluten free, nutty peanut butter-dark chocolate chips cookies that are as tasty as they are a healthy choice. By the way, Bedford is generously offering good holiday wine discounts and free three bottle gift boxes with purchase.
Another must visit, since you’re going to need some very good bubbly to share with your party friends during Christmas and on New Year’s Eve is the “holiday sparkling wine library flight tasting” at Riverbench in Santa Maria Valley. Do note, this particular library tasting is only available at the Santa Barbara wine tasting room. You’ll have the opportunity to taste three vintages of estate grown sparkling wines made with chardonnay and pinot noir grown in the estate vineyard.
They promise a very special tasting: “We’re heading into our library and pulling out some of the most beloved vintages for you to taste. A limited quantity of these wine will be available for purchase. Celebrate the season with a bubbly toast.” Another special tasting of four library sparkling wines paired with Jessica Foster’s sea salt caramels will be offered for $20 per tasting. Learn more about their wines and two tasting room locations at Riverbench .com. During your visit don’t miss out on tasting their find chardonnays and pinot noirs, they’re all wroth investing in.
You’re invited to sip, shop, and be merry at the holiday open house by Center of Effort Winery in Edna Valley. This event is only one day, Dec. 15 from 1 to 4 p.m. The winery and tasting room is located in one of the oldest, historic winery sites in the region. Yet it’s only about a half mile away from Hwy. 227. They make very good pinot noirs, chardonnays, and rose of pinot noir, which are some of my favorite varieties for special meals. I’m sure you’ll find some great selections, and should you spend over $200 you will receive a $20 gift card to be used for a future purchase. If you should plan a visit with a party of six or more, they request that you make a reservation in advance. Read all about them at centerofeffortwine .com.
San Luis Obispo has only a few tasting rooms in the city (surprising news, I know), but this is one winery that should be on your list of must visits. Especially this month when they offer an “end of year celebration” on Sunday, Dec. 29th. Now this sounds like a party that’s usually reserved for wine club members but I checked and it’s open to the public.
The Filipponi family will be selling off some of their library wines which are made up of classic French and Spanish varieties, and providing barrel tasting of new wines still happily aging in their barrels until bottling time. About the library wines they do say, “Selling off a few wines at fantastic prices.” This will go on at the tasting room just off Los Osos Valley Road, and it’s open from noon until closing at 4 p.m. Learn more at filipponiranch .com.