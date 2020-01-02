Free youth cooking classes offered through St. Mark's community kitchen

Free youth cooking classes offered through St. Mark's community kitchen

{{featured_button_text}}
091516 Markee Orcutt food 01.jpg

Bethany Markee, director of child nutrition for the Orcutt Union School District, left, looks at some fresh vegetables headed for student lunches with kitchen staff members Sandi Chavez, Brenda Rowe and Summer Star Rowe.

 Len Wood, Staff

Chef Bethany Markee will offer two basic cooking boot camps for youth grades 5-12, at the Santa Ynez Valley Community Kitchen of St. Mark's in Los Olivos.

Students will learn knife safety skills, how to make bread and soup from scratch and how to work in a real industrial kitchen.

Class one is slated for Jan. 12, from 2 - 4 p.m.  The second class is scheduled for Feb. 16, from 2 - 4 p.m.

Markee has worked in the food service for nearly 30 years, and has helped Solvang Elementary, Orcutt and Los Alamos school cafeterias transition from frozen foods to meals cooked with fresh, local ingredients that kids help make. 

To register for a class, email Chef Markee at bethany@SMITV.org. Classes hold limited space.

112019 Orcutt Culinary 10.jpg

“Chef B” Bethany Markee, director of Child Nutrition Orcutt Union school district, talks with Marilyn Serafin, a student in the Orcutt Culinary Arts Program, on Wednesday at Full of Life Flatbread Bread Restaurant, in Los Alamos.
112019 Orcutt Culinary 05.jpg

"Chef B" Bethany Markee, director of child nutrition for Orcutt Union School District, huddles with students in the Orcutt Culinary Arts Program on Wednesday at Full of Life Flatbread Bread Restaurant in Los Alamos.
112019 Orcutt Culinary 02.jpg

Bethany Markee, “Chef B.” director of Child Nutrition Orcutt Union school district, introduces students in the Orcutt Culinary Arts Program on Wednesday at Full of Life Flatbread Bread Restaurant in Los Alamos.
112019 Orcutt Culinary 12.jpg

“Chef B” Bethany Markee, director of Child Nutrition Orcutt Union school district, high fives a customer as she delivers a bowl of salad to students serving patrons on Wednesday at Full of Life Flatbread Bread Restaurant, in Los Alamos.

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Satisfy your cravings with our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Kathy Marcks Hardesty: Local bubblies you’ll love for New Year's Eve
Food and Cooking

Kathy Marcks Hardesty: Local bubblies you’ll love for New Year's Eve

  • Updated

Over the years, I have witnessed the fact that everyone wants something bubbly to celebrate the new year, even those who don’t drink alcoholic beverages. That’s why Martinelli sparkling cider, a non-alcoholic sparkling apple cider, is so popular at New Year’s Eve. And the people who enjoy throwing New Year’s Eve parties always have it on hand for the non-imbibers. But for those of you like me who love a great sparkling wine, the real deal, we have many great local versions to choose from from in most wine regions on the Central Coast. That said, I’m listing two of the best versions of very limited Central Coast sparkling wines here.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News