Free youth cooking classes offered through St. Mark's community kitchen

Over the years, I have witnessed the fact that everyone wants something bubbly to celebrate the new year, even those who don’t drink alcoholic beverages. That’s why Martinelli sparkling cider, a non-alcoholic sparkling apple cider, is so popular at New Year’s Eve. And the people who enjoy throwing New Year’s Eve parties always have it on hand for the non-imbibers. But for those of you like me who love a great sparkling wine, the real deal, we have many great local versions to choose from from in most wine regions on the Central Coast. That said, I’m listing two of the best versions of very limited Central Coast sparkling wines here.