Free youth cooking classes offered through St. Mark's community kitchen

Chef Bethany Markee will offer two basic cooking boot camps for youth grades 5-12, at the Santa Ynez Valley Community Kitchen of St. Mark's in Los Olivos.
Students will learn knife safety skills, how to make bread and soup from scratch and how to work in a real industrial kitchen.
Class one is slated for Jan. 12, from 2 - 4 p.m. The second class is scheduled for Feb. 16, from 2 - 4 p.m.
Markee has worked in the food service for nearly 30 years, and has helped Solvang Elementary, Orcutt and Los Alamos school cafeterias transition from frozen foods to meals cooked with fresh, local ingredients that kids help make.
To register for a class, email Chef Markee at bethany@SMITV.org. Classes hold limited space.
Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News.