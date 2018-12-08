All Figueroa Mountain taprooms (FMB) and Firestone Walker locations will tap a special holiday draft-only collaboration on Thursday, Dec. 13 -- 'Feliz Nibs & Orange,' a 5.7 percent ABV, golden wild ale brewed with cacao nibs and aged on Valencia oranges.
Born from the collaborative winds blowing through Buellton and after six years of being brewing neighbors, Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. and the Firestone Walker Barrelworks crew put their creativity into liquid reality with this unique blend of flavors and aromas devised though the use of exceptionally high quality and locally-sourced ingredients.
Working with Jim Crooks of Barrelworks, FMB’s Arroyo Grande brewer and FW alumnus James Parrish spearheaded this golden ale collaboration, created by utilizing freshly roasted Tanzanian cacao nibs supplied by Santa Barbara's Twenty-Four Blackbirds Chocolate. After fermentation in stainless steel, this beer then rested on Bolivian cacao nibs to develop even more complex aromatics. The Barrelworks crew secured 600 pounds of Valencia oranges, grown by Friend's Ranches of Ojai to create a lively, citrusy-tart beer which then matured in stainless for four months.
The resulting blend perfectly captures the essence of high quality collaborative brewing talents and ingredients. Seamless layers of chocolate and orange pervade the senses; aromas of citrus, pine needles, and deep, earthy chocolate notes are a notable feature in this special release -- and just in time for the holidays.
For more details follow updates on @figmtnbrew on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Taproom locations can be found at www.figmtnbrew.com/taprooms